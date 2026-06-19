Four killed, one injured in suspected gang hit in Grassy Park

The shooting prompted a major police deployment as Anti‑Gang Unit detectives hunt the killers.

Four men have been gunned down and a fifth critically wounded in a suspected gang‑related attack in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred in Grassy Park late Thursday night, prompting a major police deployment as Anti‑Gang Unit detectives hunt the killers.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said detectives from the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident.

“Police reports indicate that five men were sitting in front of a residential block of flats at approximately 22:30 on the corner of Nita and Olga streets in Lotus River when a vehicle with several occupants emerged.

“The occupants alighted from the vehicle and fired shots in the direction of the victims. Four men between the ages of 32 and 44 died on the scene, and another was taken to a medical facility with serious injuries,” Potelwa said.

Police presence

Potelwa said police deployments in the area have since been reinforced in an effort to ensure no further shooting incidents occur.

“Grassy Park police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation. Preliminary investigations indicate the motive for the shooting incident is gang-related. Anti-Gang Unit detectives are hard at work in search of the perpetrators, with no arrests effected yet.”

Investigations are continuing.

Cape Town shooting

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of triple murder after two men and a woman were gunned down in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening.

Provincial Police spokesperson André Traut said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Pama Road, Site B, where they discovered the bodies of two adult men and an adult woman.

Traut said all three victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests unknown suspects approached the victims and opened fire before fleeing the area.

“Police have reinforced their presence in the area to maintain stability, prevent any further violence, and reassure the community while investigators pursue all available leads,” Traut added.