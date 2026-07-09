JUST IN: Seven killed in two separate mass shootings in Western Cape

The shootings occurred in the areas of Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain, and Philippi East.

Western Cape police are investigating two separate mass shootings that left seven people dead and five others injured.

It is understood that the shootings occurred in the areas of Tafelsig, Mitchell’s Plain, and Philippi East on Wednesday night, 8 July 2026.

Shooting

Police are investigating the shootings.

“In the first incident, which occurred at approximately 8:10pm at the corner of Laura Street and 8th Avenue in Lost City, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, five men were reportedly standing outside a local tuck shop when they were approached by armed suspects who opened fire on them,” police said.

“Three victims, aged 18, 19 and 51, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased at the scene. Two additional victims, aged 17 and 22, were transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

Second shooting

A short while later, at approximately 8:30pm, police responded to a shooting incident at a residence in Marcus Garvey, Philippi East, where seven people were shot.

“Four victims, aged between 17 and 20 years, succumbed to their injuries, while three others were admitted to hospital for medical treatment.”

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPSApp.

*This is a developing story