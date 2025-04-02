Justice for Cwecwe: Education department rescinds notice to deregister Bergview College amid ongoing rape investigation

A planned interview with Cwecwe's mother was postponed after she was involved in an accident while traveling to meet with investigators.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has rescinded its decision to revoke the operating license of Bergview College in Matatiele, where a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped in October 2024.

Education MEC Fundile Gade announced the reversal on Wednesday afternoon, stating that, “the MEC of Education has now waived the temporary revocation of the licence as the school cannot be closed in perpetuity.”

Gade explained that the initial revocation was intended as a temporary measure to “enforce accountability and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.”

He clarified that as an independent school, Bergview College operates under different legal prescripts than public schools.

“The only option we have to enforce accountability and justice from their actions is temporary revocation of their operating licence.”

“By implication, that would enforce accountability and cooperation with law enforcement agencies to answer on why they should continue teaching and learning in an unsafe environment,” Gade said last week.

Cwecwe case police investigation continues

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) is making progress in its investigation, according to national Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“Investigations are continuing,” confirmed Mathe on Wednesday.

“Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit head, is busy conducting investigations.”

Speaking to eNCA, Mathe revealed that the specialised unit has been carefully reviewing evidence gathered thus far, with Lekhele personally leading the effort.

“She’s been meeting with the investigating team that has done a lot of work in terms of this case. She’s analysing the docket where there are questions that need answers,” said Mathe.

Setback as Cwecwe’s mother involved in accident

A planned interview with the complainant was unexpectedly postponed after the mother of the child victim was involved in a single-vehicle accident while traveling to meet with investigators.

“We are unfortunately informed that the mother of the child was involved in a single vehicle accident on her way en route to being interviewed by the head of the FCS,” Matta explained.

“As a caring employer, we have ensured that our employee health and wellness unit attends to her and the necessary medical care she receives.”

The spokesperson emphasised that the police are giving the mother “the necessary space” to recover from the accident before proceeding with the interview.

Breakthrough in accessing Cwecwe’s medical records

Mathe highlighted a significant development in the case—the police have secured authorisation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to access the child’s medical records, which are considered critical to the investigation.

“We’ve managed to get authority from the NPA to access the medical records of the child, seeing that, according to the docket, there are various doctors that have examined the child,” said Mathe.

“The reports of those particular doctors are very important in finalising this case and giving us a direction as to where do we go and how do we then pursue the case further.”

Multi-departmental approach in Cwecwe’s case

The case has evolved into a multi-departmental effort, with several ministries now involved.

According to the Education Department, “The ministries of police, social development, justice, education and all law enforcement entities have since been seized with the case.”

The Police Ministry has deployed “its best human and technical resources from the national office through its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (Saps FCS) to ensure they leave no stone unturned on investigating the matter.”

Additionally, the Justice Ministry is “in the process of vetting all staff members at Bergview College”, while the Social Development MEC, Bukiwe Fanta has visited the family and continues to provide psycho-social support services to both the family and the child.

Legal challenge continues

Prior to the license revocation being rescinded, the trustees of the Wizkid Trust, which operates Bergview College, filed an urgent application in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda challenging the deregistration decision.

In court papers, the trustees—Daniel Christiaan van Zyl, Lydia van Zyl, and Marilynne Joy Kilian—sought the record of the decision dated 23 March 2025, along with all related documentation, including minutes of meetings, correspondence, and reports that led to the deregistration.

The case has gained significant attention on social media under the hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe, with public outcry focusing on allegations that the school took no action after the incident occurred while the victim, now eight years old, was waiting for transport.

Hundreds march nationwide seeking justice for Cwecwe

South Africans gathered nationwide, demanding “justice for Cwecwe.”

The protests, ranging from hundreds to thousands of participants, took place on Tuesday in Bloemfontein, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Cape Town, and East London as part of a planned shutdown of education department offices.

Reports indicate authorities collected DNA evidence from the child, and two of three suspects provided samples, while the Bergview College principal allegedly refused to submit his DNA.

As protests intensified, AfriForum blamed death threats against the principal on “social media detectives” and alleged police negligence.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel escalated concerns to the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner regarding allegations naming the principal as a suspect.

Nel criticised law enforcement in a letter to the Matatiele police commander: “The police’s inability to properly investigate this crime from October last year and their reluctance to provide meaningful feedback has led to false and defamatory claims by the public, officials, and politicians.”

Nel also challenged several high-ranking officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, for identifying the principal as a suspect despite evidence suggesting he wasn’t present at the school when the mother believes the rape occurred.

The MEC acknowledged the public response, stating he “appreciates the support given to the families and the solidarity demonstrated by South Africans from all corners.”

Despite the license reinstatement, the Education Department said it will now rely “on the joint Justice Cluster to pursue further investigations on the criminal component of the case.”

