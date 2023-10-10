Israel declaring war ‘will hurt SA’ – expert

Experts caution about the far-reaching effects of the Gaza/Hamas conflict on South Africa, especially with a potential rise in crude oil prices.

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp early on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Hams/ AFP

The implications of the Gaza/Hamas war for South Africa will be far-reaching, NorthWest University political analyst Prof André Duvenhage said yesterday.

“One very important implication is the price of crude oil, which is going to skyrocket. This may have a very negative impact on the SA economy, as it will on the rest of world,” Duvenhage said.

“The Russians are cutting their production of crude oil by some 20 000 barrels, and the crisis in Israel is going to put more pressure on oil production.

“We know that Iran and Saudi Arabia are also playing a role, so we can expect this.”

Duvenhage said Israel was in a state of war, and it was going to take drastic action.

“I am expecting Israel to not only take on the Hamas and Hezbollah groups through air attacks, but I think there is going to be a ground invasion,” said Duvenhage.

According to him, one of the actors that may be activated is Iran, which has been accused in numerous corners as having helped to orchestrate the attack, as well as the US.

“The Americans are positioned close to the coast or in the vicinity to support Israel where possible. [From] a Western perspective, this is seen on the same level as the 9/11 attacks for the US.

“We also know what action Americans took after 9/11 against Al-Qaeda and with the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. I am expecting that the Israelis – with the support of the West – will follow a similar path, but then I am expecting very strong counter moves from Iran and Lebanon.”

Terrorism expert Jasmine Opperman said Hamas had lost any legitimacy it may have had.

“They’re effectively holding two million Gaza Palestinians hostage for their own extremist agenda,” Opperman said.

“They claim martyrdom and resistance, but their actions speak differently. They’ve been involved in unacceptable acts.”

On Saturday Emad Saber, the official representative of Islamic resistance movement Hamas South Africa, said: “The main reason for this campaign is the criminal Zionist aggression against Masjid Al-Aqsa and all sacred and holy sites.

“We also oppose the occupation’s harsh treatment, including the killing of innocent Palestinians and their ongoing apartheid policies,” Saber said.

“The resistance is working as a united force and has achieved significant successes on the ground, with more details to be announced soon. We firmly believe that victory from Allah is very close. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Muslim Judicial Council, Jamiatul Ulama SA, Islamic organisations and the imams of all the mosques in SA for their support,” said Saber.

Vice-president of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) Zev Krengel criticised the South African government for not having an embassy in Israel.

“We are urging South Africa to show some sort of compassion… we’ve never had over 1 200 Jews killed in this way since the Holocaust,” he said.

National chair of the SAJBD prof Karen Milner said allegations about the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, were “fake news”.

“There has been absolutely no destruction, or desecration, of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. There are also groups in our country who are also making these false claims,” the SAJBD said.