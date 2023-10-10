Opinion

Israel and Palestine: A cycle of violence that needs to end

Revenge is the Israeli mood at the moment, and that country will not be happy unless Hamas is wiped off the face of the earth.

An attack on civilians is terrorism

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp early on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Hams/ AFP

In trying to make sense of the latest blood-letting in Israel and Palestine, we are well aware that whatever we say will attract howls of outrage from one side or the other.

What cannot be condoned or wished away – through any amount of whataboutery – is that the murders and brutality visited upon Israeli civilians, who were relaxing over a holiday weekend, was terrorism, plain and simple.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas conflict: Nine US citizens confirmed dead

Militant anti-Jewish organisation Hamas can, with some justification, therefore, be labelled a terrorist movement. Yet, what also cannot be wished away is that the Palestinian people, who have seen their land steadily whittled away by the state of Israel from the end of World War II, are bitter. And angry.

The Israeli reaction to the surprise assault by more than 1 000 Hamas militants has already caused hundreds of deaths in Gaza. These Israeli air and artillery strikes are killing scores of civilians.

Revenge is the Israeli mood at the moment, and that country will not be happy unless Hamas is wiped off the face of the earth – even if that means levelling Gaza in the process.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas conflict: More than 123,000 displaced in Gaza Strip – UN

An Israeli land attack will not only risk many casualties on its own side, but could spread the war wide… for instance, the militant organisation Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon has already threatened to attack Israel if there is such an invasion.

There is much credibility in suggestions that outside forces – foremost among them Iran – were behind the coordinated Hamas operation. Iran and other Palestinian allies are not happy with moves by Israel and Arab states in the region to normalise their relations.

Appealing to calm and a ceasefire to two sides which do not want to stop fighting is senseless. And each body is yet another brick in the wall of hatred preventing them from ever meeting each other.

ALSO READ: SA calls for immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine

