RSF blasts Al Jazeera journalist’s ‘murder by Israeli army’ 

By Agence France Presse

11 August 2025

RSF calls for urgent international response after Israeli army kills Gaza journalist Anas al-Sharif and four colleagues.

RSF blasts Al Jazeera journalist's 'murder by Israeli army' 

Mourners march with the bodies of the Al Jazeera journalists who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City, from Al-Shifa hospital to their burial at the Sheikh Radwan cemetery in Gaza City on August 11, 2025. Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said on August 11, that five of its journalists were killed in an Israeli strike. Al Jazeera said five had been killed: correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday condemned the “acknowledged murder by the Israeli army” of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza, who the armed forces admitted they had targeted.

Where Israel accused al-Sharif of being a “terrorist” affiliated with Hamas, the press freedom campaign group told AFP he was “one of the most famous journalists from the Gaza Strip (and) the voice of the sufferng Israel has imposed on Palestinians in Gaza”.

The NGO “strongly and angrily condemns the acknowledged murder by the Israeli army” of al-Sharif and other journalists in a Sunday strike on their tent in Gaza City, it added.

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said Sunday that five of its journalists had been killed in an Israeli strike.

Al-Sharif, 28, was one of the channel’s most recognisable faces working on the ground in Gaza, providing daily reports in regular coverage.

ALSO READ: Israel kills five Al Jazeera journalists in airstrike in Gaza [VIDEO]

He was killed alongside fellow correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, Al Jazeera said.

The Israeli military said it had targeted al-Sharif, saying he “posed as a journalist” but was in fact “the head of a terrorist cell… responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.”

RSF called the Israeli allegations “baseless”.

Almost 200 journalists have been killed in the war Israel launched in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 assault, according to RSF.

The media has filed four complaints against Israel at the International Criminal Court for alleged “war crimes committed against journalists in Gaza”.

ALSO READ: Israel plan to control Gaza City risks ‘another calamity’: senior UN official

“In (Sunday’s) deliberate attack, the Israeli army reproduced a known method already tested, notably against al-Jazeera journalists,” RSF said, pointing to the killings of two reporters on July 31 last year.

Israel labelled one of those men, Ismail al-Ghoul, a “terrorist”.

RSF called on other countries to intervene, saying the UN Security Council should meet to insist on protection of journalists in conflict zones.

“Without strong action from the international community to stop the Israeli army… we’re likely to witness more such extrajudicial murders of media professionals,” RWB said.

– By: © Agence France-Presse

