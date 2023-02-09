It wasn’t Sona fashion, it was Sona table linen

Hein Kaiser

The annual Sona red carpet parade of the political who’s who was a damp squib. Thankfully. Had it comprised the usual pomp and ego, South Africa may have stood up and noticed. This time, nobody did, and likely, nobody cared.

It was a fashion disaster from top to toe, with most MPs reportedly opting for local designers to dress them for the occasion. But it seemed as if whomever the couturiers were, they had a great sense of humour.

Most of the MPs stepped out of their expensive, taxpayer-funded luxury cars onto the streets looking like household linen – curtains, tablecloths and costume jewellery. It wasn’t a dress up party, but perhaps a celebration of still having a seat at the table, and a spot at the feeding trough.

The worst dressed couple, or ensemble, must be the Democratic Alliance. The entire party arrived in black, about as spectacularly creative as the imagination of the person who tried to engineer the photo opportunity. And while it may be symbolic of South Africa’s funeral, we hope it’s not theirs.

The Best Dressed is undoubtedly UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. It was a suit, sure, but it fitted snugly, its cut as eloquent as his rhetoric and his tie, knotted Windsor-perfect.

Among the women, nobody came close to acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, whose pretty-in-pink, elegant dress turned everyone’s heads, and instilled an auto-pilot kind of confidence in her ability as a steady hand in the public’s interest. And at least, she can dress herself well.

That’s unfortunately not true for former PAC, DA politico and now Good Party leader and Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille. She was without any shadow of a doubt, The Worst Dressed. De Lille arrived in what looked like a mostly green, square patterned dress anyone could be forgiven for mistaking for a retro couch cover, and it was as flowy as her political career.

De Lille’s outfit was about as unflattering as Helen Zille’s comments on Twitter about the entire affair: “Pitiful spectacle going down outside the City Hall. The fact that we cannot even hold the opening of Parliament in Parliament tells you all you need to know about the State of the Nation. The commentary mind-numbingly banal. God help SA. Tuning out now to read a book.”

A close contender for De Lille’s honours was deputy minister of sport and recreation, Nocawe Mafu, whose guest bedroom at home must be bare after the likely removal of its green and black satin sheets that were fashioned into a puffy, unattractive blob of a dress.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele just Didn’t Bother. Sure, he wore a suit, but his schoolboy tie knotting skills left as much to be desired as a messily tucked shirt during a television interview, and he didn’t even bother buttoning up his neck. If this was roll call at a respectable high school, he’d have gotten detention.

Of course, the EFF didn’t bother either. The party arrived in its land invasion-ready clobber, trademark red overalls and its traditional and attitude that’s impossible to hide up any sleeves.