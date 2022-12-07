Janusz Waluś discharged from hospital, released on parole

Faizel Patel

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has placed Chris Hani’s Killer Janusz Waluś on parole under “strict conditions“ with effect from Wednesday, 7 December.

This follows the judgment of the Constitutional Court handed down in November 2022, that Waluś be released within 10 days.

It found that the decision by Lamola not to grant Waluś parole in 2020 was irrational.

Waluś made several unsuccessful applications for parole, with Lamola having refused him his freedom, citing the seriousness of the crime.

Stabbed in prison

However, Waluś’ release was delayed after he was stabbed by a fellow prisoner, who is reported to be a former ANC military veterans member. He was rushed to the prison’s hospital in stable condition.

Discharge

The department said Waluś was only discharged on Wednesday, 7 December, as he had been receiving treatment for the stabbing.

“He will serve two years under community corrections in line with the parole regime upon which he is released.”

“There is no question that offender Waluś is a polarising figure in our budding constitutional democracy, and that his release has understandably re-opened wounds among some in society, especially the family of the late struggle icon Chris Hani,” the department said.

Justice

The department said Waluś was denied parole in the interests of justice.

“In previously denying him parole, the decision was not in the spirit of avenging a stalwart of our liberation struggle, but it has always been within the context of giving effect to the interests of justice, from the perspective of what the sentencing court sought to achieve.”

“Our courts on previous occasions reminded us that our Constitution is located in a history which involves a transition from a society based on division, injustice and exclusion from the democratic process, to one which respects the dignity of all citizens, and includes all in the process of governance.”

Parole conditions

The department said that Waluś’ parole comes with strict conditions and that he would serve two years under community corrections.

“Offender Waluś has been furnished with his parole conditions in terms of the Correctional Services Act. If he violates the conditions, he will be returned to a correctional centre,” the department said.

Janusz Waluś, a Polish immigrant, was serving a life sentence for killing Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, with the support of Clive Derby-Lewis.

