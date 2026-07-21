JMPD arrests 182 drunk drivers in Joburg blitz

The JMPD said the operations highlight its ongoing drive to safeguard both Johannesburg's roads and essential city services.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has intensified operations across Johannesburg, arresting 182 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and foiling an attempted copper cable theft in Martindale, Sophiatown.

Between 13 and 19 July 2026, regional and specialised units conducted coordinated roadblocks and high‑visibility patrols, targeting reckless driving and impaired motorists.

Drunk driving

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed that 182 drivers were taken into custody for DUI, one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in Johannesburg.

“Despite constant enforcement, warnings and educational campaigns, many motorists still choose to disregard the law,” he said, stressing that zero tolerance remains in force.

Fihla urged motorists to act responsibly, use designated drivers or alternative transport when consuming alcohol, and remember that road safety is a collective responsibility.

The JMPD commended its officers for enforcing the law “without fear or favour” but expressed concern at the persistently high number of arrests.

Cable theft

In a separate operation on Sunday, 19 July, members of the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) apprehended a suspect caught cutting municipal copper cables outside the Public Safety Headquarters in Martindale.

Surveillance controllers spotted two men tampering with the infrastructure and alerted ground units. Officers closed in tactically, prompting a foot chase.

Fihla said a 34‑year‑old suspect was arrested, while his accomplice escaped.

“The recovered copper cable was seized, and the suspect was detained at Sophiatown Saps on charges of tampering with municipal infrastructure.”

Picture: JMPD

Warning

Fihla warned that infrastructure theft and vandalism severely disrupt city services and will not be tolerated.

He praised the swift coordination between camera monitoring teams and TRU officers, saying the department will maintain vigilance to protect critical infrastructure.

“Those targeting municipal property will face the full might of the law,” he said.

The JMPD said the operations highlight its ongoing drive to safeguard both Johannesburg’s roads and essential city services.