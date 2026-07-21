Saps condemns murder‑suicide by police officer, urges members to seek help

Preliminary information indicates that the couple was involved in an altercation.

The South African Police Service (Saps) condemns a tragic murder-suicide incident in which a police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in the Eastern Cape.

Preliminary information indicates that the couple was involved in an altercation in their residence at Parsonsvlei, Gqeberha, before the shooting on Saturday 18 July 2026 at about 12:05pm.

Crime scene

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said officers were called to the scene, where they found the bodies of a 34-year-old female police official and her 44-year-old husband, who is also a police official.

“Both individuals were found with gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene. The 34-year-old female is a Sergeant based at Mount Road SAPS and the 44-year-old male is also a Sergeant based at New Brighton Saps.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragedy form part of the ongoing investigation. The firearm believed to have been used in the incident has been recovered and confiscated by police,” Mawisa said.

Saps wellbeing

Mawisa said the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Programme has been activated to provide counselling and support to colleagues, families, and minors affected by the incident.

He said SAPS condemned the violence, particularly cases involving police members who kill their partners and then themselves, and urged officers to seek help when facing emotional challenges.

Businessman arrested

Meanwhile, a 60‑year‑old Mthatha businessman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire during a traditional ceremony, wounding an off‑duty female police officer in the upper body.

The elderly man was handcuffed on Saturday, 18 July 2026, at about 11pm following the shooting.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said investigations into the incident is continuing.

“The 60-year-old male suspect handed himself over to Mthatha police after the incident and his licensed firearm was confiscated for further investigations.

“The 39-year-old female victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, having sustained a bullet wound on her upper body. She is alleged to be in a stable condition. The motive for the shooting forms part of an ongoing investigation. He is appearing on Monday 20 July 2026 at Mthatha Magistrate’s Court,” Matyolo said.

Matyolo said the OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana, condemned the unlawful shooting in a public place and urged investigators to thoroughly investigate the matter for justice to be served.