In case you missed it: Matlala pleads not guilty | Joburg on financial tightrope | Tyla becomes a Bratz doll

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 21 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has formally begun hearing the high-profile case against tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused, all of whom have pleaded not guilty to a wide range of serious charges.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg municipality will be receiving its equitable share grant from National Treasury, but it may not be enough to keep the lights on.

Furthermore, Tyla has officially been “Bratzified”. The Grammy-winning South African star has landed her own Bratz Celebrity Collector doll, joining a lineup that includes Karol G and Kylie Jenner as the toy brand continues its run of star-studded collaborations.

Weather tomorrow: 21 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts, but Tuesday will have fine and cool-to-warm conditions in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West and be cold in KwaZulu-Natal’s southwest. Full weather forecast here.

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Musa Kekana, Floyd Mabusela, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, Tsakane Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama appear at Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 26 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has formally begun hearing the high-profile case against tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused, all of whom have pleaded not guilty to a wide range of serious charges.

Matlala appeared alongside his wife, Tsakane Matlala, as well as Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama on Monday, 20 July 2026.

The trial centres on allegations of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

CONTINUE READING: Cat Matlala and co plead not guilty after dispute over dates in attempted murder trial

Julius Mkhwanazi claims ’emotionally distraught’ Witness K fabricated case after break-up

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 19 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has accused his former partner of fabricating evidence against him.

Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, known as Witness K, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 July 2026 following their arrests three days earlier.

They join three others previously linked to the case – EMPD officers Adrian MacKenzie and Kersha-Leigh Stols, who were granted R5 000 bail, while charges against private security officer Etienne van der Walt were withdrawn.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi claims ’emotionally distraught’ Witness K fabricated case after break-up

Joburg walking a financial tightrope: City paid but is spending it wrong, says expert

A view of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: iStock

The Johannesburg municipality will be receiving its equitable share grant from National Treasury, but it may not be enough to keep the lights on.

A joint standing committee on finance, appropriation and public accounts on Friday heard that Johannesburg was one of at least 27 municipalities that would receive its equitable share grants from National Treasury, either partially or in full.

While the country’s economic heartbeat has been temporarily spared, the committee heard how at least 14 municipalities had a negative cash balance, unable to cover monthly liabilities.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg walking a financial tightrope: City paid but is spending it wrong, says expert

Four baby owls euthanised: Rescue centre demands answers from Randfontein SPCA

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega.

The Owl Rescue Centre has taken to social media to express its frustration following the euthanising of four baby owls. The rescue centre had arranged for the Randfontein SPCA to come collect the owls.

While the centre’s volunteer was on the way to the SPCA, the branch manager decided to euthanise them. This was within two hours of the initial contact with the centre, when it was agreed they would be collected.

“We have given the NSPCA a fair chance to examine the facts. We sent our formal statement to them on 30 June with the exact timeline of our dealings with the Randfontein SPCA inspector. They have had time to review the phone calls, which we were told are recorded by the inspector himself,” the centre expressed.

CONTINUE READING: Four baby owls euthanised: Rescue centre demands answers from Randfontein SPCA

Tyla gets her own Bratz doll, complete with Met Gala look and a pet tiger

Tyla poses with both looks from her Bratz Celebrity Collector doll – one wearing a performance outfit and another wearing the Met Gala-inspired gown. Picture: X/@Tyllaaaaaaa

Tyla has officially been “Bratzified”. The Grammy-winning South African star has landed her own Bratz Celebrity Collector doll, joining a lineup that includes Karol G and Kylie Jenner as the toy brand continues its run of star-studded collaborations.

The Bratz x Tyla doll will make its first public appearance on 24 July 2026 at a Bratz pop-up shop inside FAO Schwarz on Rockefeller Plaza in New York – the very same day her sophomore album, A*POP, drops. The first 100 fans to buy the doll in person will be treated to a meet-and-greet and signing with Tyla herself.

For collectors who can’t make it to New York, the doll will be up for general sale on Bratz.com on 27 July at 8am PT (5pm SA time), priced at R1 236 ($75), with wider retail availability expected to follow. At the time of writing, there was no word about whether the doll would be available to purchase in South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla gets her own Bratz doll, complete with Met Gala look and a pet tiger

Yesterday’s News recap

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