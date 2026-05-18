JMPD officer under investigation over alleged hit-and-run in Moffat View

A 23-year-old woman was hit by a car allegedly driven by a JMPD officer, who then fled the scene.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has responded to serious allegations concerning an incident involving one of its members in Moffat View.

According to the JMPD, the incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 11 May 2026.

Hit and run

It is understood that a 23-year-old woman was hit by a car allegedly driven by a JMPD officer, who fled the scene after the incident.

The woman, together with her friends, was returning from work training when the incident happened.

“The JMPD leadership has been formally briefed on this matter. The department confirms that a criminal case of culpable homicide has been filed with Saps [South African Police Service], and it has been forwarded to IPID p[Independent Police Investigative Directorate]for investigation. The matter is being treated with the utmost urgency,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Internal affairs

Fihla said JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit has also initiated an investigation into the conduct of the officer involved.

“The probe will examine allegations that the officer left the scene of the incident before returning.”

Threats

He said JMPD is also aware that some of its members residing in the Moffat View area have been receiving threats following this incident.

“While we recognise the frustration and anger caused by this incident, the department strongly condemns any unlawful actions, retaliation, or vigilantism. Taking justice into your own hands hampers the investigation and will not be tolerated. We urge the community to stay calm and trust the legal process.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the legal rights of all involved, we are unable to comment further on the evidence at this stage. We will, however, update the public as significant developments occur,” Fihla said.

Double murder

Meanwhile, Limpopo police have launched investigations into a double murder case following the discovery of two bodies along a major highway.

The bodies were discovered along the N1 towards Beitbridge opposite Phase 8, Matswale, on Friday, 15 May at about 12.50pm.

Wounds

According to police, officers were summoned to the scene after receiving a report about an alleged murder incident.

“Upon arrival, members found two adult males lying motionless on the ground,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Mokwena Tshepo of Matswale Phase 12 and 28-year-old Mbedzi Edzisani of Matswale Phase 03, sustained multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds and bruises to their bodies.”

Ledwaba said emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, and both victims were certified dead.