Suspects arrested in connection with murder of JMPD officer

JMPD officer Judith Makwela was murdered in Alexandra on 7 March, with authorities securing the arrest of suspects on 15 March.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested suspects accused of murdering an officer.

JMPD’s tactical response unit (TRU) arrested five suspects in Alexandra on Saturday, just over a week after the shooting incident in an adjacent suburb.

Murder of JMPD officer

Officer Judith Makwela was shot outside her home in River Park on the afternoon of Friday, 7 March.

Makwela’s son and a bystander were also injured in the shooting, but the JMPD member was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities raided a home in Riverside on Saturday, with one suspect giving officers additional information that led to the arrest of the others.

In total, four men and one woman were apprehended and detained at Alexandra police station on charges of murder and possession of unlicenced firearms.

Police confiscated two firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, an air gun and two firearms from the suspects.

“The swift and decisive action of our TRU in apprehending these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for Officer Makwela and her family,” said JMPD Chief of Police Patrick Jaca.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our officers, and we will relentlessly pursue those who perpetrate such heinous crimes. This operation sends a clear message that we will not rest until those responsible are brought to book.”

Petition against GBV

On the morning of the arrests, JMPD units and officials held a parade and a memorial service for the slain officer at the Marlboro Community Centre.

Woman for Change reiterated their call to have violence against women declared a national disaster, urging South Africans to sign their petition.

“Another sister was murdered. How many more until we declare GBV and femicide a national disaster? We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul,” the non-profit organisation stated in the wake of Makwela’s death.

