Former occupants of burned Joburg building not allowed in to retrieve belongings

A strong stench of burnt human remains lingers around the building where at least 74 people perished in a fire in Marshalltown last week. Women were sitting near the building with their babies on their backs while some were carrying them in their hands and pouring water on their heads to cool them down in the scorching heat. These women and many men, mostly of Malawian descent, have been camping outside the building since the incident, hoping to be let inside by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, the SA Police Service and a private security company, that have been guarding…

They said some parts of the building were not completely burnt and they believed some things could be salvaged from their rooms. Items like documents, medical supplies for children and those who suffer from chronic illnesses, clothes, food and cellphones were some of the items they were after.

Commission of inquiry

Although it is still unclear what the cause of the fire was, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire. The commission will be chaired by Justice Sisi Khampepe, assisted by advocate Thulani Makhubela and community activist Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena.

Lesufi said the commission would investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, what caused the deadly blaze, and who must shoulder total responsibility for the tragedy.

Mongameli Mnyameni, a local councillor, said the residents waiting outside have complained their belongings inside were being stolen.

“On Thursday, a TV was stolen during the day while the security was there. Today I was told another TV was stolen at night while there was security. I understand where they are coming from.”

Mnyameni said some of those who have been affected were sleeping in the street to ensure that their belongings were not being stolen.

“They don’t want to go to the shelters because if they go there they will not know where their belongings are. This issue of stealing is causing a problem because if somebody is stealing their belongings, they’ll start to disregard the law.”

‘In pain’

One of those who refused to go to the shelters, Dawood Issa, said he would not leave the area because he wanted his belongings. Issa said all he wanted the police or government to do was to let them inside the building to get their possessions so they could start to piece together their lives.

“For me, I am in so much pain, my brother died in the fire and I could not find them in all the mortuaries they said we should check. We don’t want to stay inside but we are just asking to be allowed to get our possessions,” he said.

“We left our belongings inside because everyone was rushing to save their lives. But in other rooms, the fire did not burn anything.

“All of us know each other here, we know who stays where, all we ask is for the police or government to put us in a line and allow one after the other to go into their rooms to take their belongings so we can go on with our lives.”

“I lost a family member who I can’t even find now, so I don’t want to stay there any more. I just want my belongings so I can focus on finding my brother to bury him with dignity.”

He vowed not to go anywhere until he was allowed to do this.

Another man also sitting near the building, John Kachepa, said he had been camping outside the building since he heard about the tragedy in the hope of finding his sister, but he has had no luck. Kachepa said they were informed of the incident by a friend whom her sister shared the room with.

“She is in hospital and she doesn’t know where my sister is. We have been searching in hospitals, all the mortuaries that we were told to go to, but we haven’t found her,” he said.

“Yesterday our DNA samples were taken because some of the people were burnt beyond recognition. We were told we would get the results (on Monday) so we are still waiting.

“We want confirmation on whether she is dead or alive. If she is dead, let us bury her in a dignified way and that is why I will continue to stand here.”

‘Building cordoned off’

Council speaker Collen Makhubele, who was at the scene when The Citizen visited the area, said there was a joint committee comprising the city, provincial and national government to look at how to deal with the building, belongings and those who could not find their loved ones.

Makhubele said the building was still cordoned off and was regarded as a crime scene.

“I sympathise with those standing here. I don’t know if it was me, perhaps I’d be reacting the same, but at this stage, there is nothing much we can do to assist them. We need to wait for direction from the authorities,” she said.

She promised those who still believed their belongings were inside that the items would be safe as the area was cordoned off.

“Whatever is inside will remain there. The only people going there are the police, emergency medical services or others authorised to go in there. They must rest assured that there are no civilians going into the building to steal.”

