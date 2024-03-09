Joburg CBD takedown: Police seize fake goods worth millions

The SAPS has seized goods worth over R30 million within the last four weeks.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) seized R9 million worth of counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD.

Saps’ National Counterfeit Unit led a takedown operation on Friday, which resulted in the uncovering and seizure of illicit items worth millions of rands.

Goods including clothing apparel, shoes, watches, handbags and sunglasses were among the 11 000 counterfeit items seized.

“This was the third takedown operation in Gauteng province in the last four weeks,” Saps said in a statement.

In another recent operation, the police seized R8 million worth of counterfeit goods in Rustenburg, Northwest. This brings the total value of counterfeit goods seized in the past four weeks to over R30 million.

ALSO READ: Five Saps members arrested for ‘money crimes’

Child pornography

Meanwhile, a 52-year old man was recently arrested for charges relating to child pornography in the Eastern Cape.

“As part of an ongoing operation targeting online child sexual predators, the alleged sexual predator was arrested for the possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, facilitating and viewing of child pornography in East London,” Saps said in a statement.

The police seized the suspect’s electronic devices to find hundreds of child pornography images.

“The suspect forms part of the 27 online child sexual predators who were identified in South Africa as part of a joint international operation,” said Saps.

ALSO READ: Mmusi Maimane | Police need to be a force again

‘Full extent of the law’

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Glen Nomtheleli Mane applauded the suspect’s arrest.

“The arrest of this sexual predator marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to protect our community’s most vulnerable members from exploitation and abuse. Those who engage in such reprehensible activities will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

The accused has since appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, and will remain in custody until 14 March for a formal bail application.

ALSO READ: People show they can celebrate responsibly – Saps