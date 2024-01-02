People show they can celebrate responsibly – Saps

Gauteng police achieve success in New Year's Eve operations, issuing fines, making arrests, and seizing a vehicle.

SAVING LIVES. Paramedic Chris Morris inserts a drip into the arm of a multiple stab victim in the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services’ amoured ambulance early yesterday. Pictures: Shiraaz Mohamed

A saturation police presence in New Year’s Eve hotspots across Gauteng led to a comparatively peaceful celebration, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said yesterday.

New Year’s Eve operations in the Johannesburg CBD were a success, he said, with tens of thousands of rands in fines issued.

The South African Police Service carried out joint operations with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and other law enforcement agencies in the CBD, including Hillbrow and Maboneng.

Traffic fines worth more than R28 000

Gauteng Traffic officers and JMPD issued traffic fines worth more than R28 000 on New Year’s Eve.

ALSO READ: R28k worth of fines dished out on New Year’s Eve in Joburg

More than six people were arrested for driving drunk and one vehicle (BMW) was seized for further investigation by the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit. Operations in Johannesburg central, Jeppe and Hillbrow saw the arrest of two robbery suspects, 24 for drinking in public and 26 for contravening immigration laws.

Raids by detectives resulted in 822 arrests for crimes including murder, rape, robbery and assault.

Mawela said he was happy with the conduct of Hillbrow residents. “The community there has been responsive. Our Community Policing Forum chair and our patrollers have gone out to mobilise the community to say you can still responsibly enjoy yourself,” Mawela said.

No serious cases of violence reported at the Hillbrow police station

He said there were no serious cases of violence reported at the Hillbrow police station. Hillbrow is known for unruly behaviour on New Year’s Eve, such as appliances being thrown from high-rise buildings and shootings.

ALSO READ: More than 140 drunk drivers nabbed ahead of New Year’s Eve

“No serious cases have been reported in Hillbrow. That is why I am the most excited police commissioner. The people have responded positively. South Africans have shown they can enjoy themselves responsibly,” he said.

According to police, two establishments in Maboneng were closed down due to noncompliance issues. Mawela said there was a plan to make the CBD safe. He said police would soon introduce new crime-fighting initiatives.

Meanwhile, there were calls for criminal investigations after a number of New Year’s Eve babies were delivered to under-age mothers, implying that statutory rapes had been committed because they would have been under the age of consent.