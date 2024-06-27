WATCH: New chief Andries Mucavele vows to address Joburg’s fire engine shortage

Andries Mucavele's appointment comes at a time when the department is grappling with a significant shortage of fire engines.

The city appointed Mucavele as the new Chief Fire Officer of the metro’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Wednesday.

The City of Johannesburg’s new fire chief, Andries Mucavele has vowed to address the fire engine shortage in the city in order to service more residents in case of fire emergencies.

The city appointed Mucavele as the new Chief Fire Officer of the Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Wednesday.

Watch the ceremony of new Chief Fire Officer Andries Mucavele

Fire engine shortage

Mucavele’s appointment comes at a time when the department is grappling with a significant shortage of fire engines.

He said a procurement process is currently underway to address this shortage, with a commitment to resolve the issue within the next two financial years.

A ‘new era’ for EMS

With over 22 years in the industry, the City of Joburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said Mucavele brings extensive experience in emergency services.

“His track record and leadership capabilities position him well to lead the department into a new era.”

Mucavele said he was honoured by the appointment.

“I am incredibly proud and humbled by this appointment, and I deeply appreciate the City’s trust in my leadership of EMS. I believe you are employed in these positions because someone recognizes your abilities and believes in you, based on your dedication and hard work.

“By diligently doing your job, you create opportunities for advancement. The key is to put in the hard work, and you will be rewarded,” he said.

Budgets and technology

With his passion for public service and strong qualifications, Mucavele said he is committed to improving the city’s safety.

The new fire chief said he also aims to streamline resources while securing ample funding for essential equipment and training, emphasising the critical importance of effective budget management for EMS operations.

Mucavele highlighted the significance of zero-based budgeting and maximizing revenue streams to ensure sustainable resource allocation, stressing the importance of financial transparency and careful fiscal management.

Mucavele added that the intention to utilise advancements in technology to enhance firefighting methods, equipment, and communication systems within EMS is a priority.

