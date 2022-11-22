City of Joburg embarks on flood awareness campaign

Faizel Patel

As Gauteng and the City of Joburg braces for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds, Johannesburg Emergency Services has embarked on an awareness campaign to educate residents about the importance of having trained individuals in communities with disaster management skills.

Severe weather

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for adverse weather conditions on Tuesday.

The possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds likely affect low-lying areas, especially those living along river banks, bridges and informal settlement.

Education

Speaking at the Flood Awareness Campaign in Alexandra, City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety David Tembe said communities must be educated about how to handle emergencies especially floods.

Tembe said floods have catastrophic ramifications, from rehabilitation to relocation.

“It remains our responsibility as government to educate our people, especially amidst a rainy season. We need to take fire and water safety education to churches, schools and even taverns. We need to teach all spheres of society about first aid, so we can improve response time.”

“So, you have got people in the schools, people in the church, in the shebeen who we have trained, so our response time become one minute,” Tembe said.

MMC @David_S_Tembe continues to speak about the importance of having trained individuals in communities with

Disaster Management skills to mitigate response time challenges #FloodAwareness #SaferJoburg ^NJ pic.twitter.com/lpniYeMv0s— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 21, 2022

Human waste

Tembe also raised concerns about the Jukskei River being polluted with human waste.

“Shocked to see that there is direct flushing of toilet/s straight into the Jukskei River. Something ought to be done! This is totally unacceptable.”

Shocked to see that there is direct flushing of toilet/s straight into the Jukskei River. Something ought to be done! This is totally unacceptable #WaterSafety #FireSafety #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/veDFIxp2es— AskTheChief01 #BuyaMthetho ???? (@David_S_Tembe) November 21, 2022

Tembe said there is still a long way to go as far as Alex is concerned.

“Satisfied about City of Joburg EMS readiness. Thank you to the people of Alex for giving us the time to teach. Volunteers for working tirelessly and the media for ensuring we get the message across”

We came and we saw. There's still a long way to go as far as Alex is concerned. Satisfied about @CityofJoburgEMS readiness. Thank you to the people of Alex for giving us the time to teach. Volunteers for working tirelessly & the media for ensuring we get the message across pic.twitter.com/jYERonKzvq— AskTheChief01 #BuyaMthetho ???? (@David_S_Tembe) November 21, 2022

Alert

Meanwhile Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will remain on high alert during the severe weather conditions urging to residents to take precautions and motorists to maintain an appropriate following distance while keep the vehicle’s headlights on.

