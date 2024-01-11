Joburg EMS on high alert amid severe thunderstorm warnings

The South African Weather Service has issued a level two warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng which may lead to flooding.

The heavy downpours are expected to continue across Gauteng on Thursday. Photo: iStock

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged motorists to take precautions amid the heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions in various areas across the city.

The heavy downpours are expected to continue across Gauteng on Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level two warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, which may lead to flooding in some areas.

“Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning that may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges localised damage to informal houses.

“The thunderstorms are expected over the western half of the North West Province, Free State over the western interior the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga (except the Lowveld) and Gauteng,” Saws said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

High alert

With Gauteng experiencing inclement weather since a storm hit last week, causing flooding, Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take precautions.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery and motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance and try and avoid crossing flooded bridges and roads.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting their daily activities. We are pleading with those who practice baptism and cleansing rituals to stay away from river streams now that the water levels are much higher and the currents much stronger,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said they would remain on high alert with the aquatic unit to ensure a speedy response to any emergency that may occur throughout the City of Johannesburg.

Drowning

On Wednesday, two women drowned and two others were rescued when they were swept away by a flash flood during a cleansing ritual in Bramley.

@CityofJoburgEMS together with @SAPoliceService search and Rescue attending to a drowning incident in Bramley, two female congregants confirmed dead on scene and two rescued they were washed away while conducting a baptism/cleansing ritual @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/QwCEz6g0si January 10, 2024

Joburg EMS media liaison officer Xolile Khumalo said one body was recovered in Morningside and the other in Witkoppen along Jukskei River.

“EMS would like to emphasise the dangers of conducting rituals and ceremonies at and in the river during the rainy season . We plead with all religious groups to refrain from such practices until the weather clears,” Khumalo said.

ALSO READ: 70 evacuated, roads closed as flooding continues in KZN