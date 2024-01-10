Weather update: More thunderstorms expected on Thursday, especially in flood-hit KZN

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Only the extreme western side of South Africa will experience fine weather on Thursday, while most of the country can expect thundershowers.

The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has seen 70 people evacuated from the Ladysmith central area and placed in an indoor sport centre for their safety, this week . Unfortunately, weather in that region does not look like it will improve soon.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding over the south-eastern parts of Kwazulu-Natal, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges, as well as short term disruptions to municipal services.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms over the western half of the North West Province, Free State over the western interior the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga (except the Lowveld) and Gauteng.

These storms are expected to produce heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning that may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges localised damage to informal houses.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Lowveld, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Lowveld, otherwise scattered showers and thundershowers, but cloudy in the southwest.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the western parts.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the extreme western parts.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the north-east and the southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly to north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the east with light rain in the extreme eastern parts in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

It will cool along the south coast where it will again become cloudy from evening.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-easterly, but strong in the morning along the south-west and south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers of rain along the coast but isolated in the east of Somerset East.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered east of Kei Mouth and Elliot.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the extreme northeast, but widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east, otherwise scattered except in the extreme north-east where it will be isolated.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south, spreading to the north by evening. It will become moderate south-easterly in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.