MAP: Avoid these roads affected by Joburg CBD blast

By Faizel Patel

As authorities assess the scene of the underground Joburg explosion on Bree Street in the CBD, several roads have been closed off and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has urged motorists to use alternate routes.

One person has died and 48 others were injured in the blast on Wednesday night.

Scores of cars and minibus taxis have also been severely damaged.

What are the affected roads?

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said access to the Joburg CBD has been severely restricted which is expected to cause severe traffic congestion.

“Motorists are advised that Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD is closed off to traffic between Pixley Ka Seme (formerly Sauer) and Von Wielligh Street.

“Also expect closures on all the streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein streets, and these include Simmonds, Harrison, Loveday, Rissik, Joubert, Eloff and Von Brandis streets,” said Fihla.

He said law enforcement officials from the JMPD and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been deployed to cordon off the scene to ensure the safety of all and to divert traffic on the affected routes.

IS IT ON YOUR ROUTE? HERE IS AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE STREETS AFFECTED

“A contraflow traffic management system will be in place on Rahima Moosa Street between 06h00 and 14h00 where vehicles coming from Pixley Ka Seme Street will turn right onto Rahima Moosa Street and proceed east towards Von Wielligh Street for vehicles going to the MTN Taxi Rank.

“From 14h00 the conversion of the traffic will flow from east to west on Rahima Moosa Street to allow vehicles from the MTN Taxi Rank to exit the CBD,” he said.

How long will the roads be closed for?

Fihla added that the road closures will remain in place while specialists assess the extent of the damage and for the rehabilitation of the roadway.

“Motorists are urged to be patient and to acquaint themselves with the traffic management plan for the duration of the road closures and to use Rahima Moosa Street, Plein Street, Pritchard Street, Helen Joseph Street, Albertina Sisulu Road and Commissioner Street as alternative routes,” said Fihla.

