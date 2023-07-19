‘Unlikely Joburg explosion caused by gas leak’ – Egoli Gas

By Faizel Patel

Egoli Gas said it is unlikely the explosion in Bree Street, Joburg CBD was caused by a gas pipeline or leak.

Multiple people sustained minor to moderate injuries following a suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Joburg explosion

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said the explosion occurred between Bree and Simmonds streets.

No pressure loss

In a statement, Egoli Gas said its gas network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact.

“Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted.

“Our gas pipelines operate at extremely low pressure providing safe gas supply in highly built up areas and are therefore unlikely to cause an explosion or explode.

“Initial reports have shown the collapse in the road to be mainly in the center. Our gas pipelines are located in the road servitudes on the sides of roads,” Egoli Gas said.

ALSO READ: Scores injured after gas line explosion in Johannesburg CBD

Investigations

Egoli Gas added its teams are on site investigating for any potential gas leaks.

“They have found none so far. We reiterate that our gas pipelines are on the side of the road in road servitudes which are intact in the CBD including Bree Street.

“We urge the public not to make assumptions at this time. We are cooperating with all emergency services and other services on site,” it said.

Road closures

Several damaged and overturned minibus taxis and cars were scattered along the cracked street.

Earlier, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) urged the public and motorists to avoid the area.

The following streets are closed off:

Simon street and Bree street

Harrison street and Bree street

Loveday street both sides

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the scene.

ALSO READ: Joburg CBD explosion: Emergency services evacuating people due to gas risk