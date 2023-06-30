Joburg EMS issues fire warning after two children die in Soweto

By Faizel Patel

As households battle load shedding and try to keep warm during the freezing weather, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) urged residents to take extra precautions when using heating appliances.

This comes after a house fire claimed the lives of two children in Soweto.

Joburg fire warning

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the City of Joburg Emergency Management Services responded to a structural fire at Doornkop.

Unattended candle

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said preliminary investigations indicate an “open light” was the cause of the fire.

“On arrival, firefighters found that the family and community members had extinguished the bedroom that caught fire where the two bodies were discovered.

“An 18-month-old toddler and a five-year-old died when the mattress they were sleeping on was burnt by an unattended candle”.

Precautions

Radebe said residents must ensure that heating appliances are kept safe when in use.

“It is unfortunate that most of these incidents are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances.

“Emergency Management Services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.

The cold weather conditions are also likely to put pressure on the electricity grid as residents use electrical heating appliances to keep warm.

High alert

Meanwhile, as the cold snap envelopes Gauteng, the EMS has assured residents that officials will be on high alert for any eventuality.

Residents were warned to brace for a cold snap expected to hit the province with temperatures set to drop.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said with the dawn of a bitter winter, residents must take precautions against the freezing conditions.

“From our side as the emergency management services, we remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we are able to respond to all emergencies that might occur throughout the city,” said Mulaudzi.

