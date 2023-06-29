Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects the country to experience cool and largely rain-free conditions for the remainder of the week.

Morning light rain is, however, expected over the western parts of the Western Cape.

This after issuing a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape earlier on Thursday.

Areas of potential impacts include Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatitele.

Snow was also expected to spill over to QwaQwa in the north-eastern Free State, on Thursday, following Lesotho’s forecast for bitterly cold temperatures with heavy snowfall.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but cold weather in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to cold but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool but warm weather in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West: Morning fog patches in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Free State: Morning fog over central and western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the south with morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather with morning light rain over the western parts. It will become fine over the north-eastern parts from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly but strong along the south coast becoming fresh from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool in places, becoming fine in the afternoon. Morning fog and frost is expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in the southern interior but partly cloudy in places in the north, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.