‘Bitterly cold’: SA Weather warns of disruptive snow, chilly conditions across SA

By Faizel Patel

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that some road networks and mountain passes connecting communities on the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape could be closed on Thursday due to heavy snow.

Saws said this is due to the potential disruptive snow on the roads and railways, especially during the morning hours.

Weather update: Snow alert

The SA weather service said several areas are expected to be affected.

“Areas of potential impacts include Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatitele and there could be isolated loss of livestock in this northern region.

“[The weather service] in Lesotho issued a forecast for bitterly cold temperatures with heavy snowfall over Lesotho.

“These conditions may spill over to QwaQwa in the north-eastern Free State,” Saws said.

Severe weather conditions

Saws added that the adverse weather conditions are expected to result from the passage of a cut-off low (COL) which is currently situated along the west coast of the country.

“Very cold temperatures have already set in on the western regions of the Free State and North West provinces.

“Very cold conditions could claim livestock in places over the western region of the Northern and Western Cape provinces.

In addition, “a burst of showers and excessive lightning” could damage infrastructure and settlements, while thunderstorms are likely to produce “strong, damaging winds”.

Coastal areas

Saws said the severe weather is also likely to affect harbours in coastal provinces.

“Swells may reach 6.5 meters offshore of the south coast of the Eastern Cape and those entering the harbour may cause a lot of boat movements, which can damage some vessels and break mooring lines.

“Disruptive rain in places has already impacted some communities along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

These rainy conditions are likely to continue intermittently into Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

Cold weather

Furthermore, wet and cold to very cold conditions are also expected to spread to the central provinces of the country.

“There is a risk of storms which may produce heavy downpours, excessive lighting and large amounts of small hail.

“These weather events may result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements over the western parts of the Northern Cape.

“Widespread clearance is expected later on Thursday. The remainder of the week will see cool and largely rain-free conditions,” the service said.

