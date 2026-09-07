Joburg flood and weather chaos: Cars submerged as cold snap grips city

The cold weather has forced residents to take out their blankets and using heating devices.

The severe weather and heavy rain in Johannesburg have caused flooding in some areas, leaving multiple vehicles submerged and stranded in high water.

Persistent rainfall over the weekend left roads wet and slippery and caused water levels in rivers and streams across the city to rise significantly.

The wet weather also resulted in several accidents across Gauteng.

Flooding

With more rain forecast, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has advised all motorists to exercise extreme caution across the City of Johannesburg due to persistent heavy rainfall, wet road surfaces, and severe localised flooding.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said localised flooding has been reported on Siemert Road and Currey Street in Doornfontein.

“Multiple vehicles have become submerged and stuck in high water at this location. JMPD officers were on-scene managing traffic flow, assisting stranded motorists, and actively diverting vehicles away from the flooded road.

“Motorists heading toward these locations are being diverted onto alternative routes. Avoid the area entirely where possible,” Fihla said.

Picture: JMPD

What to do

Fihla advised motorists that if they encounter submerged roads or high standing water, to turn around immediately.

“Stalled vehicles block emergency response access and present severe safety hazards. Drive well below the speed limit, maintain an extended following distance, and keep the headlights switched on.

“Follow all temporary barricades, road closures, and instructions from JMPD officers directing traffic on site,” Fihla said.

Cold weather

Meanwhile, extremely cold weather conditions grip most parts of Johannesburg. Johannesburg Emergency Services have urged residents to exercise caution while using all heating devices.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi appealed to residents to use heating devices such as braziers or imbaulas in well-ventilated areas.

“Residents are reminded to take them out before going to bed. Our residents are also encouraged to look after paraffin-fuelled heating devices and not leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fires during these extremely cold temperatures.

Appeal

From our side, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur,” Mulaudzi said.

Residents and road users who encounter emergencies and stranded vehicles, dangerous obstructions, or rising water levels are urged to report them straight away to the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Call Centre: 011 375 5911