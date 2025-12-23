Joburg mayor blames shop owners for dirtying inner-city, intensifies crackdown

Dada Morero acknowledged that the city 'dropped the ball', allowing illegal activities to resurface.

The City of Johannesburg has resumed its enforcement operations in the inner city, targeting illegal trading, waste management violations and unauthorised taxi ranks as part of its campaign to reclaim urban spaces.

Renewed enforcement programme

On 22 December, city officials returned to the inner city, along with the ward councillor, the COO of Pikitup, and the chief of police to reinstate enforcement measures.

Mayor Dada Morero acknowledged that enforcement had lapsed, allowing illegal activities to resurface.

“What we have now discovered is that yes, the city is becoming dirty again. The ball has been dropped. Illegal trading has once again re-emerged,” said Morero.

Morero takes aim at shop owners

The mayor explained that property owners and shop owners in the area are major contributors to the city’s dirt problem.

A significant concern during the operation was shop owners’ failure to properly manage waste.

Morero noted that many businesses are dumping refuse directly onto streets and pavements without adhering to regulations.

He called on South Africans to hold shop owners accountable.

“I think it’s time that South Africans stand up and also challenge the shop owners to behave in a particular way so that we can keep our city clean. It’s a programme that we are committed to, and we will deliver on our programme,” he said.

Illegal taxi ranks

The enforcement programme will now target vehicles operating as taxis in prohibited areas.

“We have taken it again upon ourselves to re-implement our programme that we started on 2 October, so we are going to intensify our programme, and this also includes illegal taxi ranks,” he stated.

Morero confirmed that the city will impound all vehicles parked in unauthorised locations to ensure compliance with bylaws and continue the initiative to reclaim the city.

Registration and compliance requirements

The mayor said the city has established a registration system for informal traders and has implemented mandatory waste-management standards for shop owners.

All businesses are now required to have at least two dustbins for waste collection.

However, officials discovered that many shops lack even basic waste receptacles, indicating disregard for municipal bylaws.

“We are now here full time once again in the inner city and we sending a warning to those that are trading illegally that we have made provision for them to come and register so that the city can allocate them stocks,” Morero explained.

Furthermore, he warned that non-compliant businesses face closure. The mayor emphasised that Pikitup will ensure all shops are registered, receive their designated bins and begin paying for waste removal services.

Residents have been urged to support the city’s efforts to address these ongoing challenges in the inner city.

