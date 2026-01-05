Festive season lawlessness: Joburg records most traffic offences

The campaign ensured that unsafe vehicles were removed from the roads in an effort to protect commuters during the festive season.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other law enforcement agencies, officers discontinued 410 vehicles, impounded another 110 and made 88 arrests across the province as part of efforts to curb lawlessness

The Gauteng department of roads and transport recorded the robust law-enforcement outcomes through the GTI during intensified operations conducted between 1 and 31 December 2025.

Joburg top of the list

“Johannesburg recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 2 825 infringements, 186 vehicles discontinued, and 39 vehicles impounded,” Gauteng Road and Transport spokesperson King Mthombeni said on Sunday.

“Tshwane issued 914 handwritten notices, recorded 1,311 e-force infringements, and discontinued 155 vehicles. Ekurhuleni saw 35 arrests, 35 impoundments, and 69 vehicles discontinued, while a further 15 arrests were recorded in Sedibeng.”

Public transport

Mthombeni said the public transport crackdown revealed serious non-compliance.

“Officers found 498 minibuses operating without license discs, 629 drivers without valid driving licences, and discontinued 358 minibuses for critical defects.”

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect a “firm stance” against unsafe and illegal operations.

“These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively.”

Safety

Tlabela commended GTI officers for their commitment during the festive season and urged commuters to prioritise safety.

“We call on commuters to use licensed and compliant public transport only. Road safety is a shared responsibility. E Thoma Ka Wena! It Starts With You,” the MEC said.

N3 Toll

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 vehicles per hour crossed the toll booth between Heidelberg and Cedara on the N3 highway between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), vehicle volumes at the toll gates along the route reached extremely high levels.

N3TC Chief Operating Officer Thania Dhoogra advised road users to plan ahead and expect longer travel times.

