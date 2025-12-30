What’s that smell? Joburg Water issues alert over possible water contamination

Residents reported a strong smell emanating from their piped and tap water.

Johannesburg Water has issued an alert over possible water contamination affecting parts of the city’s business district and Bezuidenhout Valley (Bez Valley).

The affected areas include Albertina Sisulu Road and surrounding streets (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Avenues, as well as 10th Street).

Strong smell

Johannesburg Water said residents reported a strong smell emanating from their piped and tap water on Monday, 29 December 2025.

The utility said it is conducting precautionary water quality testing to determine whether the water is contaminated.

“As a precautionary measure, customers in the affected area are advised not to consume tap water until further notice, while assessments are underway.

“Johannesburg Water has isolated (closed) the water supply in the affected section and has taken water samples for testing at its laboratory to confirm water quality,” the utility said.

Affected areas

Johannesburg Water warned that some other areas may be affected by the water cut-off.

“Additionally, other surrounding suburbs will be affected by no water due to the isolation of the supply. Affected areas with no water include Bezuidenhout Valley and surroundings areas

“In the interim, an alternative water supply is being provided through roaming water tankers to support affected customers. Once assessments are completed, the pipeline will also be flushed as part of the restoration process,” Johannesburg Water said.

Johannesburg Water added that further updates will be communicated once the test results are available.

Water outages

Meanwhile, water outages have intensified across the country, with Johannesburg residents often enduring multi-day outages without warning or water tankers, sparking fresh outrage. Water protests have also erupted in various provinces.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina previously pointed to multiple factors driving the crisis.

“Municipalities are unable to fill reservoirs due to leaks and poor maintenance,” she said in September.

Majodina also raised concerns about “water mafia” networks, noting that water infrastructure projects are being sabotaged.

