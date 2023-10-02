Joburg Water warns of water outages on Tuesday, here are the areas that will be affected

There will be a water shutdown from 7am to 10 pm to allow for the repair of a leaking valve.

As Joburg grapples with a myriad of service delivery issues from water crisis to fires and load shedding, Joburg Water has warned there will be a water shutdown in parts of the city on Tuesday.

It will run from 7am to 10pm to enable the water authority to repair a leaking valve.

Here are the areas affected:

Highlands North

Savoy

Gresswold

Bramley

Waverly

Savoy Easte

Bramley Gardens and

Parts of Kew

Water shifting

Meanwhile, residents have been warned to brace for “water shifting” as the province struggles with the shortage of water.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu explained water shifting is moving the flow of water from areas with less consumption to communities facing water issues.

It is different to water shedding, which is the scheduled cut of water supply for a specific period of time,

Turn off your geyser during water shedding

The Citizen reported water outages may increase the possibility of a geyser failure or breakdown and leaving the heating element on while the geyser tank is empty will likely increase the speed at which the geyser deteriorates.

Therefore, if you know the water supply will be switched off, turn the geyser off at the distribution board (DB board) and only turn it on once there is full water flow.

You also need to make sure your insurance policy covers any damage that might result from constant water outages.

“Dry, hot weather and a shortage of water brings with it a range of risks. While some of these risks will be covered by a buildings and home contents policy, maintenance-related issues and incidents related directly to extreme weather are often excluded,” insurer Naked warned.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Ina Opperman