News today: Meyiwa trial, Shivambu’s VBS funds, JHB water outages, tricks hijackers use

News today includes the Senzo Meyiwa trial resuming in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week, and the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu failing to disclose VBS payments.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water warns of outages happening today, and new hijacking trends are on the rise.

News Today: 3 October

No severe weather warnings have been issued for today, but are you prepared for the head? Full forecast here.

And sorry, neh, but stage 2 load shedding is back.

Senzo Meyiwa trial

A state witness is adamant his testimony before the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was not littered with lies, after the defence grilled him i on Monday.

The trial resumed after a two-week recess with the continuation of Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu’s cross-examination.

Meanwhile, a police officer has denied being friends with the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu returned to the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Shivambu failed to disclose VBS payments

Parliament’s acting Registrar of Members’ Interests, advocate Anthea Gordon, revealed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu failed to disclose three payments from VBS Bank.

The details were shared in a letter by Gordon to former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile Karlsen on Monday.

“I write on behalf of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests (‘the committee’) who at its meeting on 28 September 2023 finalised its deliberations on your complaint dated 18 October 2019 against Hon. Shivambu, MP.”

Joburg Water outages on Tuesday

As Joburg grapples with a myriad of service delivery issues from water crisis to fires and load shedding, Joburg Water has warned there will be a water shutdown in parts of the city on Tuesday.

It will run from 7am to 10pm to enable the water authority to repair a leaking valve.

Meanwhile, residents have been warned to brace for “water shifting” as the province struggles with the shortage of water.

Tricks hijackers use

Just days after The Citizen reported on Grocery trucks being ‘under attack’ by hijackers, The Road Freight Association has warned of several hijacking trends for motorists to watch out for.

The association noted an increase in hijackings and said the industry was under threat.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly told The Citizen hijackers use different techniques when stealing vehicles, making them harder to prevent.

