Joburg’s busiest road, Lilian Ngoyi Street, to be reopened after two years

The City of Joburg missed its own deadline for the reopening on 1 September.

The City of Johannesburg’s busiest road, Lilian Ngoyi Street, will finally be reopened after two years of repairs.

Lilian Ngoyi Street is expected to reopen on Friday morning, almost two weeks after the City of Joburg missed its own deadline.

Gas explosion

The road was supposed to be reopened on 1 September, but it was delayed, with the city only announcing the completion of the repairs to Lilian Ngoyi on that day.

One person died and 48 others were injured in the explosion when the major corridor, formerly known as Bree Street, was split in two by a massive gas explosion during peak hour traffic on 20 July 2023.

ALSO READ: Lilian Ngoyi Street in Joburg set to reopen after massive gas explosion

Businesses and commuters were severely affected by missed deadlines, as the repair work took nearly 26 months to complete, which was double the initial deadline.

Missed deadline

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero, among other officials, was expected to reopen the route on that Monday morning on September 1st, but journalists, business owners, and residents were met by construction equipment, no road markings, and cordoned-off construction sites.

Now, two weeks later, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said Lilian Ngoyi Street will be reopened.

Public safety

Fihla said JMPD officers will be on the ground to manage traffic and ensure public safety during the re-opening of Lilian Ngoyi Street on Friday.

​“The newly reconstructed road, between Loveday Street and End Street, will be a one-way street travelling eastbound.

“The JMPD’s primary responsibility will be to ensure a smooth transition to the new traffic flow and enforce bylaws to maintain order and safety for all road users,” Fihla said.

Lilian Ngoyi Street. Picture: City of Joburg

ALSO READ: Joburg gas line fire ‘an isolated incident’

One way

Fihla added that JMPD officers will be deployed at key intersections, including Rissik, Joubert, Eloff, Von Brandis, and Wanderers streets, to direct traffic and assist motorists in navigating the one-way system.

“Officers will be vigilant in enforcing municipal by-laws, particularly those related to illegal parking, street trading that obstructs traffic, and jaywalking, which poses a significant risk to motorists and pedestrians.

“We urge all road users to exercise patience and caution. Motorists should adhere to the new traffic signals and road markings. Pedestrians and cyclists must utilise the newly designed sidewalks and designated crossing points,” Fihla said.

Paving

The road has been resurfaced with paving bricks, moving away from traditional tarred surfaces.

The JMPD said it appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during the rehabilitation period and urged continued vigilance as everyone adjusts to the new road layout.

ALSO READ: Another explosion rocks Johannesburg