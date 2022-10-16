Joburg’s water supply plummets due to Rand Water load shifting

Citizen Reporter

Water levels in Johannesburg have plummeted even further, with Rand Water on Sunday sounding the alarm that the situation was dire.

This is owed to Rand Water’s uninterrupted load shifting from Eikenhof pump station to recover the Palmiet system.

Last week, Rand Water implemented level 2 water restrictions in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

This means restricting water pressure by around 30%. Should consumption be too high in a specific area, water will be cut off for a few hours, in a bid to conserve dwindling water levels.

Around 17 million people rely on water supplied by Rand Water. On average, each person in Gauteng consumes over 300 litres of water a day – compared to the global average of 173 litres.

Since the start of spring, water usage has soared from 4 300 million litres a day to 4 900 litres.

Empty levels

In a statement, Rand Water said Johannesburg Water’s Commando system levels “have worsened from critically low to empty”.

Rand Water said customers receiving water from the Hursthill Reservoir will be the most affected, as they will experience no water.

However, the water utility assured that Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Child and Mother hospitals do have adequate water supply.

Load shifting involves redirecting water supply from an area with adequate supply to one where there is no water.

Areas that have their water distributed are provided with water tankers.

Affected areas

The following areas will be affected by Rand Water’s load shifting:

Montgomery Park;

Westbury;

Hursthill;

Greymont;

Coronationville;

Newlands;

Northcliff;

Newclare;

Auckland Park;

Albertsville;

Newlands;

Melville;

Richmond;

Parkview;

Emmarentia; and

Greenside.

An emergency meeting is due to be held with the Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday to find speedy solutions to the Gauteng’s continued unsustainable water supply challenges.

Consumers have been urged to significantly reduce water usage.

How to reduce your water consumption

Put a bucket in your shower while you wait for water to get hot, and use this water for your garden;

Fix any broken or leaking taps as soon as possible;

Do not leave the tap running when you brush your teeth; and

Avoid filling up your pool.

