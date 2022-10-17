Daily news update: Electoral Amendment Bill, Zulu king’s Trust probed, and suspects arrested for Kwanobuhle shootings

Citizen Reporter

It appears the African National Congress (ANC) has had a change of stance over its support for the controversial Electoral Amendment Bill before Parliament.

The amendment bill is headed to the National Assembly for consideration after parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday adopted its report on the bill.

Speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s annual lecture on Saturday, ANC veteran Snuki Zikalala said the governing party had changed its position on its support for the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Zikalala said the party was prepared to listen to civil society organisations about their concerns with the draft legislation.

The Royal Household Trust on Friday denied that it is protecting employees responsible for their nearly half-a-million rand irregular expenditure.

The Trust takes care of the financial needs of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

In its 2018/19 audit report, the Auditor General’s (AG) office flagged the entity’s R489 000 worth of transactions as irregular.

Despite the AG having made the findings more than three years ago, members of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), were told during Friday’s meeting with the trust’s management that an investigation on the irregular expenditure was yet to be concluded.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the killing of nine people in three separate shooting incidents that occurred on Thursday in Kwanobuhle and Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the three murder scenes are linked.

The five suspects are expected to appear at the Kwanobuhle Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They are charged with nine cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

A four-year-old girl who went missing in Watville, Benoni last week has been confirmed dead.

Remains discovered by a community in nearby Tamboville, Brakpan were confirmed to be that of Bokgabo Poo. She was last seen on Monday playing at Masolong Park.

Eskom has provided an update for the week ahead after implementing load shedding at the last minute on Saturday.

Load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Sunday (16 October 2022), after which stage 2 will continue from 4pm on Monday to Wednesday.

Water levels in Johannesburg have plummeted even further, with Rand Water on Sunday sounding the alarm that the situation was dire.

This is owed to Rand Water’s uninterrupted load shifting from Eikenhof pump station to recover the Palmiet system.

Last week, Rand Water implemented level 2 water restrictions in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that one soldier died and two others were injured after a shooting incident in Atteridgeville, Pretoria on Saturday.

In a statement, the SANDF said the incident ocurred while the soldiers were off duty.

The injured soldiers were transported to a military hospital in Thaba Tshwane for further treatment.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Arthur Zwane was left upset and believing that overconfidence led to Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 loss to Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday.

Chiefs could not get into the rhythm that had seen them win three games on the trot prior to the Chippa game at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

