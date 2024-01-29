Johannesburg mayor hands out keys to new Fleurhof homeowners

Joburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, congratulated the new homeowners and urged them to take good care of the houses.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers the State of the City Address at the Johannesburg council chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June. Pic Neil McCartney

More than 50 families from around Johannesburg received new RDP houses from the City of Johannesburg on Monday.

City of Johannesburg puts a smile on new home owners

The homes in Fleurhof comprise two bedrooms a kitchen and a lounge. They have been built in a secured complex.

The MMC for Housing in the City of Johannesburg Anthea Leitch said she was proud to hand over the new homes to the recipients who were desperate for houses.

ALSO READ: RDP housing scams: Social media used to swindle residents

“I want to see the delivery of historic projects such as this and the City moving forward to deliver much more in the future,” Leitch said.

According to Leitch the housing project had met some challenges with strikes, home invasions and project delays.

ALSO READ: People who get RDP houses should have a safe place to call home

She said it was now up to the beneficiaries to ensure that they maintain their homes and the complex that the houses are built in.

“More challenges will come in the future such as ensuring how our new home owners operate their body corporates and ensuring that they look after the units,” she said.

The mayor of the City of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda also congratulated the new RDP house beneficiaries.

Gwamanda said he was pleased with the work that the Government of Local Unity (GLU) was doing in the City of Johannesburg

“This is a proud moment for the City and for you we are correcting the historical challenges that our predecessors had,” Gwamanda said.

A place you can call home

Gwamanda appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain their houses for future generations.

“It may not be a mansion but it’s a place you can call home for you and future generations and, hopefully, they can do better than what we are doing now,” he said.

Gwamanda also appealed to the community to raise their concerns with community leaders and to work with the municipality to improve service delivery.

“It is my commitment as executive mayor during my time to inspire and support, martial all the resources available at my disposal to ensure that we better serve you,” he said,