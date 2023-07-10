Joburg water outage: Come rain or snow… 58-hour shutdown starts on Tuesday

By Cornelia Le Roux

Monday’s snowfall across parts of Johannesburg will not put the brakes on this week’s 58-hour water outage, which will affect several regions in the city.

Rand Water – which will be carrying out planned maintenance – said it has been inundated with phone calls from residents about whether the major outage will still commence on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting this morning and the shutdown is continuing,” Rand Water communications manager Makenosi Maroo told News24 on Monday morning.

According to Maroo, water experts concluded that weather conditions would not cause an interference with the entity’s upgrades.

Johannesburg water outage extended by 14 hours

On Friday, Johannesburg Water announced that the planned shutdown has been extended and will come to an end 14 hours later than previously communicated.

The 58-hour-long shutdown, which will affect almost 138 areas, is scheduled to start from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July.

The completion date of the maintenance has been moved from 3pm on Thursday, 13 July, to 5am on Friday, 14 July.

Full system recovery could take up to two weeks

Johannesburg Water said that the full recovery of the system after the shutdown may take up to five days or even as long as 14 days for some areas after supply has been restored.

Rand Water maintenance project

The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in with a new pipeline, install isolation valves and upgrade Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, which have been plagued by crippling power outages and pump failures in recent months.

According to Rand Water, the maintenance includes the replacement of multiple valves at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station and Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.

The last part of the project will be to work on electrical boards at Lethabo pumping station.

Booster stations will be affected

During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Eikenhof pump station will have no water supply, as well as those areas receiving direct supply from Rand Water.

Rand Water said that some residents within the local municipalities of Rustenburg, Mogale City, and the Rand West “will experience intermittent water supply” while the maintenance project is implemented.

Water supply in the affected areas at Daleside booster station will be reduced by 50% for a period of eight hours.

At Zwartkopjes booster station, it will be reduced by 40% for a period of 24 hours, and by 24% Eikenhof Booster Station for a period of 58 hours.

Alternative water supply

Roaming water tankers will be provided to the affected areas and Johannesburg Water will arrange for alternative supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

Here are all the areas that will be affected

The following 138 areas are expected to be impacted by the outage:

Roodepoort and Randburg:

Bergbron

Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge

Roodekrans (all ext)

Wilropark (all ext)

Helderkruin (all ext)

Constantia Kloof (all ext)

Allens Nek (all ext)

Weltevreden (all ext)

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery (all ext)

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park (all ext)

Constantia Park

Honeydew (all ext)

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randpark Ridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park (all ext)

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew (all ext)

Parts of Northriding

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Greymont

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Vrededorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Janhofmeyer

Rossmore

Hursthill

Montclare

Melville

Emmerentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Fairlands

Berario

Northcliff (all ext)

Southdale

Booysens Reserve

Ormonde

Mondeor

Nasrec

Ophirton

Lake View

Selby

Evans Park

Robertsham

Winchester Hills

Reuven

Ridgeway

Theta

Selby South

Aeroton

Ormonde

Baragwanath Ext 1

Ormonde View

Soweto: