Joburg residents told to store water as major outage is extended

Johannesburg Water announced that Rand Water’s planned shutdown next week has been extended and will now come to an end 14 hours later than previously communicated.

The 58-hour-long shutdown, which will affect almost 138 areas, is scheduled to start from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July.

The completion date of the maintenance has been moved from 3pm on Thursday, 13 July, to 5am on Friday, 14 July.

Rand Water maintenance project

The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in with a new pipeline, install isolation valves and upgrade Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, which have been plagued by crippling power outages and pump failures in recent months.

According to Rand Water, the maintenance includes the replacement of multiple valves at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station and Zuikerbosch water treatment plant. The last part of the project will be to work on electrical boards at Lethabo pumping station.

During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Eikenhof pump station will have no water supply, as well as those areas receiving direct supply from Rand Water.

Store water from Sunday

On Thursday, Johannesburg Water warned residents in affected areas that recovery can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored.

It urged its customers to start storing water at least 48 hours before the shutdown and not wait until the day before to do so.

“Residents can start storing water a few days (two days or earlier) before the shutdown to reduce the impact on reservoirs and towers,” it said.

“Customers are requested not to store water on the day before the shutdown as some of Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs will already be isolated (closed) to retain capacity on the supply side. This is also for quicker recovery post the shutdown.”

Johannesburg Water would arrange for an alternative supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

Rand Water said that some residents within the local municipalities of Rustenburg, Mogale City, and the Rand West “will experience intermittent water supply” while the maintenance project is implemented.

Here are all the areas that will be affected

The following 138 areas are expected to be impacted by the outage:

Roodepoort and Randburg:

Bergbron

Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge

Roodekrans (all ext)

Wilropark (all ext)

Helderkruin (all ext)

Constantia Kloof (all ext)

Allens Nek (all ext)

Weltevreden (all ext)

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery (all ext)

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park (all ext)

Constantia Park

Honeydew (all ext)

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randpark Ridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park (all ext)

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew (all ext)

Parts of Northriding

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Greymont

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Vrededorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Janhofmeyer

Rossmore

Hursthill

Montclare

Melville

Emmerentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Fairlands

Berario

Northcliff (all ext)

Southdale

Booysens Reserve

Ormonde

Mondeor

Nasrec

Ophirton

Lake View

Selby

Evans Park

Robertsham

Winchester Hills

Reuven

Ridgeway

Theta

Selby South

Aeroton

Ormonde

Baragwanath Ext 1

Ormonde View

Soweto:

Pimville

Power Park

Diepkloof

Orlando East

Orlando West

Dobsonville

Naturena Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Comptonville

Meredale

Moroka

Jabavu

Molapo

Jabulani

Tladi

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla

Zola

Zondi

Naledi and all extensions

Emdeni

Mofolo north

Mofolo central

parts of Dube

Chiavelo and extensions

Protea North

Protea South

Dhlamini and extensions

Eldoradopark and all extensions

Klipspruit west

Klipspruit

