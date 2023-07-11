Joburg residents in higher lying areas to experience water outage for a longer period

By Lunga Simelane

As of tonight, the scheduled water shutdown begins in Johannesburg – and Rand Water has added a long list of areas affected.

The 58-hour long shutdown will affect around 220 suburbs, and is scheduled to start at 7pm, while the completion date of the maintenance was moved from 3pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday.

Johannesburg Water announced that Rand Water would be conducting planned work at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station, Zuikerbosch water treatment plant and Zwartkopjes system.

Shutdown ‘necessary’

Joburg Water said in a statement, pumping of water would be reduced at Daleside booster station, Zwartkopjes booster station and Eikenhof booster station.

“Customers in higher lying areas will experience the outage for a longer period as the network gradually recovers,” it stated.

Rand Water revealed the shutdown was necessary to conduct maintenance and repairs on a water line. With many areas to be affected by the shutdown, residents have been urged to use water sparingly and stock up for the 58 hours.

At Daleside booster station, planned work which will commence from 7pm would result in reduced supply to the Rand Water Daleside booster station. Water supply would be reduced by 50% for a period of eight hours.

Affected areas include:

Dreiziek;

Lakeside;

Orange Farm;

Stretford;

Ennerdale South;

Ennerdale extensions;

Finetown;

Grasmere;

Mid-Ennerdale;

Lawley Extensions;

Lawley Estate.

Zwartkopjes booster station’s planned work will commence at 7pm to approximately 7pm tomorrow where water supply would be reduced by 40% for a period of 24 hours. It is estimated that once the work is completed, the full recovery of water supply will take an additional five days.

Affected areas:

De Wetshof ext.1, Observatory ext, Bruma, Cyrildene, Bezuidenhout Valley, Bertrams Lorentzville, Judith’s Paarl, Troyeville, Hyde Park, Saxonwold, Dunkeld, and Melrose;

Parkview, Illovo, Melrose North, Greenside, Parkwood, Riviera, Killarney, Oaklands, Craighall, Westcliff, Forest Town, Fairway, Parktown North, Hurlingham and Parkhurst;

Oakdene, Kennilworth, The Hill, Towerby, Gillview, Linmeyer, Rosettenville, Southdale, Robertsham, Townsview, Winchester Hills, Chrisville, Turf Club and Glenanda;

Klipriviersberg Estate, Johannesburg CBD, Parktown, Linksfield, Observatory, Jeppestown, Highlands, Kensington, Mountain View and New Doornfontein;

Vrededorp, Berea, Yeoville, Orange Grove, Malvern, Houghton Estate, Kibler Park, Aspen Hills, Alveda, Glenvista, Mulbarton, Liede en Vrede, Boysens, and Booysens Reserve;

Mondeor, Nasrec, Ophirton, Ormonde, Reuven, Ridgeway, Selby, Theta, Suideroord, Waverley, Abbortford, Savoy and Linksfield ridge.

Eikenhof booster station scheduled work would also start at 7pm and would be completed at 5am on Thursday.

Water supply there would be reduced by 24% for a period of 58 hours with its full recovery of water supply estimated to take up to 10 days.

Affected areas:

Southgate, Laanglagte/ Southdale, Meredale, Alan Manor, Quellerina, Delarey, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof Lougherin AH, Coronationville and Westbury;

Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Sophiatown, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp and Fordsburg;

Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhomeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff, Southdale, Ophirton, Lake View, Evans Park, Aeroton and Baragwanath Ext 1.

Affected areas in Soweto:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Moroka, Jabavu, and Molapo;

Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo North, Mofolo Central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions;

Eldorado Park and all extensions, Klipspruit West and Klipspruit.

Affected areas in Randburg/Roodepoort:

Whiteridge, Roodekrans, Wilropark, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Allen’s Nek, Weltevreden Park, Florida Hills, Strubens Valley, Amarosa, Florida North and Discovery;

Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park, Constantia Park, Honeydew, Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randpark Ridge, Cosmo City, Linden and Bordeaux;

Blairgowrie, Ferndale, Kensington B, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Bergbron, Northwold, Witpoortjie, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon;

Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park, Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, and parts of Northriding.

Meanwhile, some residents were not happy with outage.

Thapelo Mosia from Ormonde said Rand Water should have anticipated the issue by putting measures in place. He said lack of communication and making residents aware in time was also a big problem with Rand Water.

“Now, as residents, we have to run up and down getting containers to fill up with water to sustain us for the duration of water unavailability,” he said.

“We hope this will not go beyond the stipulated time as projected, because now it’s winter and it’s cold. Water is crucial for our day-today lives.”

‘Water a basic need’

Joburg South resident Nomasonto Dlamini, 64, said this was an infringement of people’s rights in all aspects. She said water was a basic need and people should not be denied access to it.

“We have been experiencing scarcity of water lately several times where we would find ourselves struggling.

“As an elderly person, I cannot be able to find myself going to the streets and queuing for water from the water tankers. So being told water will be closed for such a long time, is just very bad.”

Dlamini said strong interventions from government were needed.

“Government needs to come up with a programme that will assist to alleviate this plight of water shortages and unnecessary closures.”

– lungas@citizen.co.za