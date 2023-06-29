‘Why is it an issue?’: Kunene hits back at criticism of him promoting Ace of Spades alcohol ‘special’

By Cornelia Le Roux

Kenny Kunene, aka the “Sushi King”, has come under fire for a social media post in which the City of Johannesburg Transport MMC raves about a special offer on the oh-so pricey Ace of Spades French Champagne at a Johannesburg liquor store.

Kenny Kunene’s taste for expensive alcohol

Kunene, who is also the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), is well known for his expensive taste in alcohol.

During the Covid-19 hard lockdown, Kunene, who actually started his working career as a tavern owner, posted a proud “show-and-tell” video on social media of the contents of his personal bar.

Can Bheki Cele go & brake Kenny Kunene’s alcohol, I just want to see something! #21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/pZGvE6b2is— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 7, 2020

Two boxes of Ace of Spades… and a golden ice bucket

In the “promo video” which recently surfaced on the controversial politician and businessman’s TikTok account, a visibly excited Kunene tells viewers about Boulevard Cellars’ special on Ace of Spades Champagne.

Dressed in a cheeky pair of neon orange trousers and a checkered tie, he then struts into the store to indulge in an Ace of Spades shopping spree.

He orders two boxes of his beloved bubbly… Oh, and don’t forget about the golden ice bucket. Money flows like champagne at the popular “millionaire’s playground” Konka Soweto when the Sushi King stocks up it seems.

WATCH: Kenny Kunene the alcohol influencer?

Mzansi is a serious joke ☹️☹️. And this is the MMC of Transport in the biggest metro in SA 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6Y6Fnc6GPq— Kwenza B (@kwenza_b) June 26, 2023

‘Disgustingly out of touch’

ActionSA Eastern Cape chairman Athol Trollip has joined the chorus of South Africans expressing their displeasure with the video of the Joburg Transport MCC endorsing the Rivonia liquor store.

In reply to a Tweep’s remark of “conspicuous consumption by the leaders we deserve”, Trollip said:

“Disgustingly out-of-touch Skhothane behaviour by Kenny Kunene, who also no doubt handsomely paid for his trashy promotion.”

Indeed! Disgustingly out of touch Skothane behaviour by Kenny Kunene who also also no doubt handsomely paid for his trashy promotion. https://t.co/9vKnGnqcKA— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) June 26, 2023

‘I have a social life’ – Kunene

When approached by TimesLIVE, Kunene made light of the criticism.

“I post pictures with bottles all the time. Why is it that suddenly it is an issue? Elections are coming up and political parties are trying to raise things that are of no significance. What I do with my life has nothing to do with them,” he said.

“I am on the ground, working, fixing roads and traffic lights, but I am not a career politician. I am not going to lie to the people and pretend to be a highly moral person who doesn’t drink alcohol or party. I have a social life.”

Kunene’s infamous Sushi King parties of the past would surely attest to him having a social life…

In this file photo, Kenny Kunene is surrounded by a bevy of beauties 12 April 2013, in Johannesburg. Photo: Gallo Images

Champagne lifestyle of the rich: The price of Ace of Spades

Kunene has been known for being extremely fond of Louis Roederer Cristal Brut which retails for R6 000 a bottle.

In 2014, rapper Jay Z acquired a stake in Armand de Brignac Champagne, nicknamed Ace of Spades, almost a decade after referencing the French Champagne brand in his music and seeing it become a nightclub favourite.

The “cheapest” bottle of Ace of Spades costs around R5 700 while the Ace of Spades Armand de Brignac Rosé Jeroboam will set you back an eye-watering R57 999.

