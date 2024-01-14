Floods wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal as death toll climbs to 43

Some areas reported damages to vehicles after desperate motorists attempted crossing flooding roads during torrential rains.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has confirmed that three more people have died from the recent floods, taking the death toll to 43.

According to the department, KZN disaster management teams on Saturday responded to several fatal disaster incidents in different parts of the province after heavy rains battered various areas on Friday evening.

The Harry Gwala, Umgungundlovu and Umzinyathi districts were most affected by the floods, with teams providing disaster relief and working with search and rescue teams.

In the area of Thelaphi near Dundee, under Umzinyathi District, a man died after his vehicle was washed away while attempting to cross the flooded bridge.

In the Umzimkhulu area under Harry Gwala District, a vehicle was washed away in Cabhani River with two occupants. The search and rescue teams responded to the incident and recovered the vehicle. Both occupants had passed away.

ALSO READ: The most catastrophic floods yet recorded in KZN

In Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg under Umgungundlovu District, a household was destroyed by heavy rains, leaving children injured.

“We are concerned that we continue to lose lives through car incidents which we believe could have been avoided. We are appealing to motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing swollen rivers,” said KZN Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

“As rains continue, most of the rivers are already overflowing. Low-lying bridges pose a serious threat where water runs above them. We would like to plead with all people who are travelling to wait until the water level drops.

“We can avoid some of these fatal incidents if we exercise caution by not putting our lives at risk by trying to cross flooded bridges. Our disaster teams, working together with all affected municipalities, are continuing with their assessment. We have engaged with other departments to offer the relevant assistance to the affected families.”

ALSO READ: KZN flood victims still crying for help nearly a year after disaster

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects scattered showers and thundershowers but in the western and northern of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“With more rains expected in different parts of the province, our disaster teams will remain on high alert,” said Sithole-Moloi.

173 flood-related calls

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to 173 flood related calls in Phoenix, Verulam and Tongaat from 10pm on Saturday.

The areas reported damages to vehicles after desperate motorists attempted crossing flooding roads during torrential rains.

ALSO READ: Swept to sea: KwaZulu-Natal weather crisis leads to an increased death toll

According to Rusa, hundreds of residents were displaced due to flooding and several properties were extensively damaged during the downpours.

Roads and bridges leading to several areas were also damaged.