KZN businessman Calvin Mathibeli removes defamatory posts about Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mathibeli's lawyers said that he will refrain from making any further posts about Mkhwanazi.

Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli has complied with a court ruling and taken down a defamatory post he had made about KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This comes after Mathibeli was dealt a blow on Tuesday, when his application for leave to appeal a previous judgment from 27 February, which gave him 24 hours to remove all defamatory posts about Mkhwanazi, failed.

Court order

The court ordered Mathibeli to remove defamatory statements he had published about Mkhwanazi across Facebook, and other social media platforms and websites.

Mathibeli, who has been at loggerheads with Mkhwanazi, has on numerous occasions publicly accused the KZN top cop of corruption and of involvement in criminal activity.

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Posts removed

In a letter issued on Wednesday, Mathibeli’s lawyers confirmed that the posts have been removed as per court order.

“Our client has complied with the said order as far as within his control by deleting all messages and comments on your client from his Facebook account where it was previously posted.

“Unfortunately, our client is not in control of the TV broadcast and can unfortunately therefore not retract same unless invited for another interview by the broadcaster,” correspondence between the parties stated.

Mathibeli lawyers also said that he will refrain from making any further posts about Mkhwanazi on social media as per the court order.

“We trust that our client had now complied with the said court order as far as he is possible.”

Urgent court bid

Meanwhile, Mathibeli’s company Calvin and Family Security Services have launched urgent bid in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the return of 138 firearms seized last month.

The weapons were seized as part of an investigation linked to tender fraud.

Calvin and Family Security Services first came under the spotlight at the Madlanga Commission in November 2025.

This after former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies alleged that the company’s vehicles, like those of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s CAT VIP Security Services, had been unlawfully fitted with blue lights.

Office raid

Earlier this week, police swooped on Mkhambathini Municipality in a dramatic raid on Tuesday, looking for illegal firearms and ammunition believed to be used by municipal bodyguards linked to Mathibeli.

The raid formed part of Operation Buyisa, a nationwide police crackdown targeting illegal firearms and non-compliant private security companies, according to The Citizen’s regional publication, The Witness.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda confirmed the operation but declined to provide further details.

With investigations continuing, police have not ruled out further arrests or firearm seizures.

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