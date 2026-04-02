Easter Holiday Chaos: Multi-vehicle crash disrupts N3 toll route

Traffic volumes have increased significantly on the N3 Toll Route since the Easter break kicked off.

The Easter holiday break has hardly kicked off, and already a serious multiple-vehicle crash has caused disruption on the N3 Toll Route, leaving at least 25 people injured.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, the route was obstructed following a serious multiple-vehicle crash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Accident

The N3TC said the accident occurred just south of the Tugela Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at N3-6 31.6S.

The N3TC Chief Operating Officer, Thania Dhoogra, said several vehicles, including a public transport vehicle, are involved.

“Emergency services are currently attending to the scene. Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the crash, and no extensive traffic delays are currently being reported in the vicinity of the crash.”

Dhoogra, however, urged road users to approach the crash scene with caution.

Injuries

According to the KZN MEC for Transport, Siboniso Duma, a Zimbabwean truck driver, made an illegal U-turn on the N3, causing the major accident.

“A Zimbabwean truck driver, who made an illegal U-turn, caused this major accident, which resulted in 25 passengers sustaining injuries. They are currently receiving quality patient care at Ladysmith Provincial Hospital.

“We thank God that 29 other passengers were not injured. There were 53 passengers in total,” Duma said.

Arrest

Dumsa said the truck driver has been arrested.

“When questioned about his illegal U-turn by a firm and no-nonsense RTI Ladysmith team, a Zimbabwean truck driver pleaded for mercy.

“He stated that he was on his way to look for money to pay at the Tugela Toll Plaza. He is currently under arrest,” Duma added.

The N3TC said all lanes have been reopened following the accident. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

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Easter traffic

Traffic volumes have increased significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertake various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend.

As the N3 Toll Route become busier, Dhoogra once again encouraged motorists to adopt a risk management approach to road safety.

“A risk management approach borrows from disciplines such as engineering and occupational safety, where hazards are systematically identified, assessed, prioritised and controlled,” explained Dhoogra.

“In road safety, this approach marks a shift from reacting to crashes to reducing, managing and hopefully, preventing the behaviours and conditions that cause them.”

Plan your journey

Dhoogra advised road users to plan their journeys carefully and to be prepared for any eventuality, especially under peak conditions when a single incident or slight change in weather can affect travel conditions.

“By anticipating potential hazards and taking proactive steps to reduce them – ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, staying informed, driving defensively, and adjusting one’s driving style to prevailing weather or traffic conditions – drivers actively help to reduce the likelihood of crashes.”

Traffic volumes

Southbound traffic volumes (towards KZN) are expected to increase from midday on Thursday, 2 April, with volumes continuing to rise throughout the afternoon until approximately 7pm, according to Dhoogra.

Similar high volumes are anticipated from early Friday morning.

“Motorists should prepare for busy conditions, slow-moving traffic, and possible congestion or delays between 04:00 and 10:00 on Friday, 3 April.”

High traffic volumes in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) are expected on Easter Monday (6 April) as holidaymakers begin returning home. With schools reopening on Wednesday next week, busy northbound traffic patterns will likely continue on Tuesday, 7 April,” Dhoogra said.

Zero tolerance

Dhoogra added that N3TC and its road incident management system (RIMS) partners will maintain a strong, visible presence along the route, with roadblocks, checkpoints, and emergency services positioned at strategic locations.

“Law enforcement officials will target speeding and drunk driving, and will also conduct driver’s licence and vehicle compliance checks.

“Emergency rescue and medical services, including volunteer responders, disaster management teams, towing and technical support services, and humanitarian relief organisations, are strategically deployed along the N3 Toll Route, ready to respond to crash or emergency incidents,” she said.

Alert

Dhoogra added that N3TC’s route operations teams will continuously monitor and patrol the N3 Toll Route to identify and address issues, and to provide additional support to our RIMS partners and motorists in distress.

“As we set out on our travels, let us remind ourselves that road safety is not only a law enforcement issue – it is a shared responsibility. Please keep our joint safety top of mind this Easter weekend.”

The N3TC manages a 415 km section of the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

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