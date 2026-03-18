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Top KZN cop Mkhwanazi’s second term gets thumbs up from premier

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

18 March 2026

06:11 am

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KZN Premier Thami Ntuli had earlier this year formally endorsed the renewal of Mkhwanazi's contract.

Top KZN cop Mkhwanazi secures second term amid crime battle

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

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KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has urged the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Fannie Masemola, to expedite the renewal of KZN Provincial Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract.

Mkhwanazi is set to remain in his position, after Masemola on Tuesday confirmed that KZN’s top cop’s contract will be renewed for another term.

Contract

Mkhwanazi’s contract was due to expire at the end of March.

“We are in the process of finalising those details. So yes, he will still be Provincial Commissioner of KZN,” said Masemola, adding that his decision had the backing of the KZN Provincial Government.

Ntuli officially endorsed Mkhwanazi for a second term in January this year, saying he wanted the top cop in charge of policing in his province.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline by five months

‘Uncertainty

Ntuli’s spokesperson, Bongani Gina, said the delay in finalising the process has begun to create “uncertainty among members of the public and key stakeholders.”

“During the previous engagement, Premier Ntuli expressed firm confidence in the leadership, professionalism, and ethical standards demonstrated by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi throughout his tenure as Provincial Commissioner.

“The Premier emphasised that effective and stable leadership within the police service remains critical to the safety, stability, and socio-economic development of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in light of the province’s complex and persistent crime challenges,” said Gina.

ALSO READ: Masemola makes admission about Mkhwanazi’s 6 July briefing

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‘Pivotal’

Ntuli said Mkhwanazi has been “pivotal” in addressing KZN’s high crime rates, including political killings and extortion.

“I have consistently maintained that there is no basis not to recommend a police officer of the calibre of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue with the important work he is doing.”

Crime fighting

Ntuli further underscored the importance of continuity in leadership, particularly at a time when sustained and consistent efforts are required to consolidate the gains made in the fight against crime.

“Continuity in leadership is critical, particularly at a time when sustained and consistent efforts are required to consolidate the gains made in the fight against crime. Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi’s discipline, work ethic, and unwavering commitment to ethical and accountable policing reflect the values and expectations of both the Provincial Government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Ntuli reaffirmed the Provincial Government’s full support for the renewal of  Mkhwanazi’s contract.

Police corruption

Mkhwanazi has been in the spotlight following an explosive briefing on 6 July 2025 in which he alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled in police operations.

The allegations are being probed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s ad hoc committee

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

ALSO READ: Madlanga inquiry: How much probe into Mkhwanazi’s allegations will cost

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Cyril Ramaphosa Fannie Masemola KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Madlanga commission Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Parliament South African Police Service (SAPS)

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