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Four suspects dead, two arrested in Soweto shootout with Hawks

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

2 April 2026

03:53 am

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The Hawks pounced after receiving intelligence from the Modus Operandi Centre (MDOC) regarding an intended armed robbery.

Four suspects dead, two arrested in Soweto shootout with Hawks

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Four suspects were fatally wounded and two arrested in a shootout with members of the Hawks’ Tactical Operation Management Section (Toms) and other law enforcement agencies in Johannesburg.

The gun battle occurred in Soweto on Wednesday evening.

Shootout

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the unit pounced after receiving intelligence from the Modus Operandi Centre (MDOC) regarding an intended armed robbery at a business in Kwezi, Mofolo in Soweto.

“The team picked up the described vehicles near the intended target where the robbery was to take place. Upon realisation that police were observing, the suspects split as they fled in their two vehicles and police gave chase.

“A high-speed chase and shootout ensued, and four suspects were fatally wounded in the aftermath, whilst two were arrested,” Mogale said.

ALSO READ: Police arrest nearly 17 000 suspects in one week for various crimes in SA

Manhunt

Mogale said the suspects will face charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms.

“The team is hot on the heels of the seventh suspect who fled on foot during the chase.”

Investigations are continuing.

Western Cape shooting

Meanwhile, two people aged 25 and 33 have been shot dead in an informal dwelling in the Western Cape.

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The shooting occurred in the Turfburg Walk, Hanover Park, on Wednesday morning at about 5am.

It comes after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Western Cape crime hotspots.

Murder

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Philippi police have registered two counts of murder for investigation following the shooting incident.

“Police members were called to the crime scene in Turfburg Walk, Hanover Park, where they found the victims inside an informal dwelling with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was transported to a medical facility in a private vehicle, where he was declared deceased on arrival at the hospital,” Twigg said.

Twigg added that the motive for the attack is subject to an investigation by the South African Police Service.

ALSO READ: Five drug mules busted at OR Tambo with drugs hidden in sneakers and underwear

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