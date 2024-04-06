Daily news update: US spy report can be published | Ships collide in CT port | Malema ‘would give EFF vote to ANC’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled on the publishing of a report on the United States spying on the ANC, a cruise ship collided with a container ship in the Port of Cape Town, and EFF leader Julius Malema said he would give the ANC the EFF vote if they made Floyd Shivambu finance minister.

We also look at the ANC referring former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to its integrity commission, the founder of Tammy Taylor Nails in the US suing local celebrities, and Big Brother Mzanzi season 4 winner McJunior asking for donations despite his R2 million prize.

News today: 6 April

SCA overturns State Security ruling barring ‘secret report’ on US spying on ANC

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has unanimously overturned a ruling by the State Security Agency (SSA), which barred Independent Newspapers from publishing the details of its “secret” report on alleged US perceptions of the African National Congress (ANC).

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA judgement handed down on Friday now clears the way for Independent Media to publish the contents of the leaked SSA report.

IN PICS: Ambassador Cruise Line ship collides with cargo ship in Cape Town

A 240-metre ship, belonging to the UK’s Ambassador Cruise Line, collided with a container ship in the Port of Cape Town on Friday morning.

The cruise ship, Ambience, collided with the cargo ship, Grey Fox in Cape Town Harbour on 5 April 2024.

It is understood the accident happened as the 1 400-passenger vessel, named Ambience, attempted to berth for a scheduled visit after departing from Durban.

Malema would give ANC the EFF vote – if it meets his demand on Floyd Shivambu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has received both praise and condemnation on social media for saying he would give the African National Congress (ANC) the EFF vote with a condition.

EFF leader Julius Malema.

As multiple polls and and political analysts predict the ruling party will receive less than 50% of the vote in the upcoming elections, Malema told JJ Tabane on Frank Dialogue on Thursday evening that he was would give the party his EFF vote with a condition.

ANC refers Mapisa-Nqakula to its Integrity Commission

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu has confirmed that the ANC had referred former speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to its integrity committee over the corruption allegations against her.

Former speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Bhengu was speaking at a press briefing on Friday where the ANC was outlining its position on international affairs, such as the war between Palestine and Israel.

Hijacking horrors and hotspots: How Luke Fleurs ended up paying highest price for his Golf GTI

The tragic death of Kaizer Chiefs central defender and Olympian Luke Fleurs made international headlines this week and put the spotlight once again on the scourge of violent hijackings in our country.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs died in a botched hijacking this week in Johannesburg. One of the suspects fled in his VW Golf 8 GTI. Volkswagen hatchbacks are one of the vehicles most targeted by hijackers.

Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking attempt in the northern Johannesburg suburb of Honeydew on Wednesday, 3 April. He turned 24 just a month ago on 1 March.

VIDEO: Tammy Taylor sues Melany and Peet Viljoen for $100 million

Tammy Taylor, founder and owner of Tammy Taylor Nails in the US, is suing Melany and Peet Viljoen and filed a law suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of California on Tuesday, accusing her former licensees of continuing to use her trademarks after the licence ended.

Peet and Melany Viljoen.

This is the latest shot after Taylor uploaded a video on her Instagram account last week in which she said the Viljoens are illegally using her name to sell franchises, counterfeiting and selling her products, as well as using her logos and trademarks on all their social media platforms. She also said that she was threatened and harassed as well as being stalked by the Viljoens.

‘This is pure greed’: Reactions as McJunior ‘asks’ for donations after winning R2 million on ‘BBMzansi’

BBMzansi star McJunior has set tongues wagging after he released a video on TikTok sharing his bank details for donations.

BBMzanzi season four winner. McJunior.

The reality TV star was crowned the BBMzansi season four winner a few days ago, walking away with a grand prize of R2 million.

Nigeria edge out Banyana in Olympic qualifier

Banyana Banyana have been left with plenty of work to do to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics after losing 1-0 to Nigeria on Friday in the first leg of their final qualifier at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Thembi Kgatlana has a shot during Banyana's Olympic qualifier against Nigeria in Abuja on Friday. The first leg ended 1-0 to Nigeria.

A penalty from Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was enough to give Nigeria a narrow victory to take to Loftus Stadium for Tuesday’s second leg.

Willemse ‘super proud’ of Stormers as they gear up for La Rochelle

Stormers utility star Damian Willemse is proud of his team’s efforts in the Champions Cup this season and is looking forward to the challenge of taking on double defending champs La Rochelle in the last 16 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Damian Willemse during a Stormers training session this week.

The Stormers have lost one only match in the competition to date, their first pool game when they sent a second-string side to England to face Leicester Tigers, putting up a great fight before going down 35-26 in the end.

