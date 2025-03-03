KZN disaster teams on high alert following level 5 flood warning

KZN residents have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel and remain indoors where possible.

Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are on high alert as heavy downpours will continue until Tuesday.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for intensified rainfall and thundershower, which could lead to flooding.

The warning follows the devastating floods that claimed 11 lives, destroyed homes and closed multiple roads around the eThekwini Municipality.

Higher ground

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said communities living in low-lying areas and near riverbanks in the affected areas should immediately seek shelter on higher ground.

“Residents are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel and remain indoors where possible,” the MEC said.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these severe thunderstorms and the associated flooding. The province has already experienced tragic losses of life due to recent inclement weather conditions,” Buthelezi said.

The city of eThekwini said it is engaging with deceased families to assist with funeral arrangements.

Warning

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged motorists in KZN to brace themselves for severe weather conditions and take all necessary precautions to avoid crashes and fatalities.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said emergency services in several areas have already begun warning communities about the weather conditions, calling on them to remain vigilant.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation urges motorists who will be travelling to KZN to check the weather forecast before embarking on their journeys and to avoid travelling at night where possible.

“Your safety remains our priority; one life lost on the road is one life too many. Be vigilant and arrive alive,” Zwane said.

Aid

Meanwhile, eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said various government spheres, including Human Settlements, Health, Social Development, Education, the Municipality’s Disaster Management, and the City Fleet, are involved in providing necessary support to residents affected by the recent floods.

“The City’s Disaster Management and Emergency Control unit and non-profit organisations, namely Al-Imdaad Foundation, Red Cross, Gift of the Givers, UIPCO, and Toyota South Africa, are also providing humanitarian aid and food to flood victims.

“Assessments are continuing in all areas affected by heavy downpours to ascertain the impact of damages in the infrastructure and determine the budget required for repairs,” Sisilana said.

Sisilana said that as part of necessary precautionary measures, eThekwini teams are working to create awareness of waste disposal and the impact on stormwater drainage systems resulting in flooding.

