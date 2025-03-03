Foot-and-mouth hits red meat

Foot and mouth disease persists in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, despite control efforts.

The foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak is continuing to affect meat producers.

This is according to the Red Meat Producers Organisation (RPO), which was reacting to the authorities’ confirmation that recently, the FMD virus was detected in six dip tanks in KwaZulu-Natal, including districts around Vryheid, Newcastle and Mtubatuba.

ALSO READ: KZN health MEC urges calm as hand, foot, and mouth disease cases rise

Impact on meat producers and the agricultural sector

RPO second vice-chair Angus Williamson said, “The affected areas are put under quarantine, as well as a vaccination programme is rolled out. The financial implications are that the producers are limited in the marketing of livestock.

“However, it is still safe to consume red meat as long as it is sourced from a reputable outlet. Since 2021, the knock-on effect [has affected many livestock farmers and jobs in the agricultural sector].”

Williamson said the damage caused by the disease continued to affect the sector, but did not give figures indicating how much has been lost so far.

ALSO READ: Foot-and-mouth disease still a risk for livestock industry

Persistent outbreaks in key regions

The authorities warned that no cloven-hoofed animals should be accepted from areas under FMD restrictions in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

After the virus was detected about three years ago, it has been slowly fading away in other provinces.

But persisting in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. KZN has recorded over 130 active outbreaks in communal dip tanks, small-scale farms and five game reserves.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that since the outbreak was detected in 2021, the province has been struggling to address it.

Sara-Lea van Eeden, Department of Agriculture spokesperson on FMD, confirmed that the virus was recently found in some dip tanks in the province. “We reported six new dip tanks in the past two weeks.

ALSO READ: Hand, foot and mouth disease cases surge in Durban

Government response

The department recently received test results confirming the ongoing presence of FMD viruses in KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

Van Eeden said the control measures within the disease management area remain unchanged.

She said the affected dip tanks remain under quarantine and vaccination efforts in the area continue.

She also said the vaccine being used covers all three FMD SAT strains.

She reminded livestock owners to strictly follow the control measures implemented nationwide since October 2022 to reduce the risk of further spread.

Last week, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, and industry role players, met Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in Nongoma to discuss the ongoing challenges posed by the disease.

Steenhuisen visited the province last month and urged farmers and livestock owners to promptly report any suspected cases to veterinary authorities

NOW READ: Motsoaledi addresses hand, foot, and mouth disease concerns