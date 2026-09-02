KZN municipal IT manager’s pension frozen over R5m software tender

Yaw Owusu-Boayke resigned from the Greater Kokstad local municipality when the the SIU began investigation a software tender.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order to freeze the pension payout of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) IT manager.

Yaw Owusu-Boakye could forfeit R2.7 million in pension benefits if he is ultimately found to have improperly benefited from a software tender valued at R5.27 million.

Owusu-Boakye worked for the Greater Kokstad Local Municipality, where he is alleged to have improperly secured a three-year software deal for his company, Obytech Solutions.

“The SIU investigation found that Owusu-Boakye allegedly manipulated the procurement process to secure the appointment of his company through fraudulent misrepresentations in its bid documents.

“Investigations found that Owusu-Boakye was a signatory to Obytech Solutions’ bank account and had sole control over the funds held in the account,” the SIU stated on Wednesday.

R5.2 million in three payments

An investigation into the municipality’s affairs was proclaimed in 2025 and aims to uncover corruption and unlawful conduct in Greater Kokstad dating back to January 2022.

“These include the appointment of a service provider to supply and renew software licences for three years and the appointment of a service provider to provide customer care and information technology (IT) service desk solutions,” states the SIU.

Owusu-Boakye is accused of using the funds for personal use, and the SIU is seeking an order to have the funds repaid to the municipality.

The SIU explained that the municipality received “little or no value” from the deal, alleging that services valued at R3.4 million were not delivered.

Obytech Solutions was paid the R5.2 million in three batches between March 2023 and January 2025, with values of R1.2 million, R2.8 million and R1.2 million, respectively.

The order was granted by the Special Tribunal, and Owusu-Boayke resigned in June 2025 when the investigation began.

North West road project

The next government entity in the SIU’s crosshairs is the North West Department of Public Works and Roads.

A new proclamation was signed last week authorising the SIU to investigate a R150 million road maintenance tender dating back to March 2021.

The SIU will investigate matters relating to the procurement process and subsequent payments, as well as unlawful conduct by officials.

“The SIU will also investigate allegations of fraud and any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the state.

“The SIU Act further empowers the Unit to institute civil proceedings in its own name before the Special Tribunal or High Court to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation,” the SIU concluded.