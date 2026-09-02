Gauteng health official facing fraud allegations appointed Joburg public safety head

The City of Johannesburg states it has put in place 'contractual safeguards' to ensure Malotana is unable to avoid accountability.

A provincial government official linked to the fraud at Tembisa Hospital has been appointed head of department for Johannesburg’s public safety portfolio.

Lesiba Malotana was subject to a lifestyle audit in 2025 by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which recommended a forensic investigation into how he may have benefited through his relationship with service providers implicated in fraud worth hundreds of millions.

Malotana served the Gauteng health department for over a decade in various positions, and was CEO of Gauteng Emergency Medical Services’ special projects division at the time of the alleged corruption.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended Malotana from his acting head of department role in October 2025, later noting the SIU allegations following Malotana’s failure to challenge his suspension.

“The SIU report presented substantive evidence of possible serious misconduct, making a compelling case for a thorough forensic investigation,” Lesufi’s office stated in November.

‘Rigorous contractual safeguards’

Despite the thickest of clouds hanging over Malotana’s past, the City of Johannesburg believes the measures it has put in place are sufficient to guard against potential wrongdoing.

The position Malotana now occupies had been vacant since at least February 2023, and the city readvertised it in January.

The city confirmed the applicants underwent competency assessments, reference checks, qualification verification, previous employer engagements, and scrutiny of previous performance and dismissal records.

Malotana has since been appointed on a permanent contract from 1 September, subject to a six-month probation period, regular lifestyle audits, and a commitment to disclose any “adverse investigative findings” against him.

“The appointment reaffirms the city’s commitment to good governance, accountable leadership and the delivery of effective, responsive public safety services to the residents of Johannesburg.

“To mitigate potential risks and strengthen accountability, the city has put in place rigorous contractual safeguards,” the city stated on Tuesday.

Former Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for health and now deputy minister for water and sanitation, Jack Bloom, had followed the issue closely and shared his disdain for the appointment.

“I am absolutely appalled that he is appointed to such a high position of public trust after failing his lifestyle audit and being investigated by the SIU.

“His appointment shows that he still has political protection, and it highlights the moral bankruptcy of those who appointed him,” Bloom told The Citizen.

‘No consequences’

The SIU’s Tembisa Hospital investigation found that procurement processes were manipulated to bypass expenditure thresholds, noting 13 companies and three syndicates orchestrating matters

The SIU found that Malotana’s company did business with these service providers and received at least R1.6 million in undisclosed cash payments.

Malotana has not been found guilty on any charges and, after losing his position at the provincial health department, landed a job as a senior manager at the cooperative governance and traditional affairs department.

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga questioned how officials implicated in wrongdoing could jump between government appointments.

“[We] demand that Premier Lesufi blacklist these officials and register their names on the national Department of Public Service and Administration central register for verification of dismissals and resignations pending disciplinary cases.

“Reshuffling implicated officials from one department to another does not eradicate corruption; it conveys a message that corrupt individuals will face no consequences,” stated Msimanga.