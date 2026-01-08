KZN Premier Ntuli endorses Mkhwanazi for a second term

Mkhwanazi has been in the spotlight after revealing political interference in police operations.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has officially endorsed provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for a second term, saying he wants the top cop in charge of policing in his province.

Mkhwanazi has been in the spotlight following an explosive briefing on 6 July 2025 in which he alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled in police operations.

Among these were claims that Mchunu, currently on special leave, intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

Ntuli’s official endorsement follows a meeting with the South African Police Service National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

Mkhwanazi’s term comes to an end in March.

Ntuli’s spokesperson, Lindelani Mbatha, said the meeting focused on discussions regarding the future of Mkhwanazi.

“During the engagement, Premier Ntuli expressed firm confidence in the leadership, professionalism, and ethical standards demonstrated by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi throughout his tenure as Provincial Commissioner.

“The premier emphasised that effective and stable leadership within the SAPS remains critical to the safety, stability, and socio-economic development of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in light of the province’s complex and persistent crime challenges,” Mbatha said.

Mbatha said Mkhwanazi has earned widespread recognition for his decisive and hands-on approach to policing, as well as for strengthening operational coordination within the SAPS and with other law enforcement agencies.

“Under his leadership, targeted and intelligence-driven interventions have been implemented to combat serious and violent crime, including political killings, organised crime, extortion, and other priority offences that have historically undermined stability in the province, particularly as the country approaches the local government elections.”

Ntuli said these interventions have contributed significantly to restoring public confidence in law enforcement and reinforcing the rule of law, especially in communities most affected by crime and instability.

“The Commissioner’s role has been pivotal in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s high crime rates, including political killings and extortion,” said Premier Ntuli. “I have consistently maintained that there is no basis not to recommend a police officer of the calibre of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue with the work he is doing.”

Mbata said Ntuli further highlighted the continuity of leadership, particularly at a time when sustained, consistent efforts are required to consolidate the gains made in the fight against crime.

“He reiterated that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi’s discipline, work ethic, and commitment to ethical and accountable policing align with the values and expectations of the Provincial Government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Mbatha said Ntuli reaffirmed the KZN government’s full support for the renewal of Mkhwanazi’s contract to ensure safer “communities, effective crime prevention, and the protection” of KZN residents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission following Mkhwanazi’s revelations.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

